Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s final season announced

The end has come for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In a new blog, Rocksteady Studios has confirmed the game will get no new content beyond January 2025, as the next two Episodes will draw the game’s story to a close.

Notably, Rocksteady has confirmed the game will remain online beyond January 2025, and players will “still be able to enjoy co-op with friends, as well as all previous seasonal/episodic content” – but an Offline Mode is being introduced on 10 December, seemingly in preparation for a future sunset.

“Offline mode will allow you to experience content released for the game, including the main story campaign and all seasonal story mission content, without an internet connection,” Rocksteady confirmed. Players will be able to create a copy of their Online profile for use in Offline mode, with all earned and purchased cosmetics transferring.

Presumably, there will come a time when the game’s Online mode is shuttered – the reality is always-online games can’t last forever, and server infrastructure is expensive to maintain – and Offline mode will become the only way to play the game. At the very least, it’s good to know the work of the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League team will be preserved, and that those who enjoy the game will be able to continue playing, regardless of ongoing support.

Deathstroke will be the final villain added to Suicide Squad

In brighter news for those playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios has also used its latest blog to confirm the final slices of content arriving in the game, including the debut of Deathstroke as a new playable character.

Deathstroke is a “a cold-blooded mercenary and one the world’s deadliest assassins” and he’ll use his dual swords and guns in combat. Rocksteady has described him as a melee-focused fighter who uses speed and grappling to gain an advantage on the battlefield. He’s got three main play styles – Assassin, Mercenary, and Strategist – and each allows him to use his weapons in new ways.

As well as Deathstroke, Rocksteady has confirmed the latest game update will introduce a medieval Elseworld inspired by Dark Knights of Steel by Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri. This Elseworld is partially set in Smallville, and will see players fighting Braniac against a backdrop of windmills and castles.

As announced, this next Episode is set to land on 10 December 2024. The game’s final Episode will follow in January 2025, although Rocksteady is keeping quiet about what’s in store. To learn more Deathstroke, and everything else on the way for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, head to the game’s website.