Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been hit with yet another delay, which follows a vocal backlash to a gameplay showcase in February 2023, and subsequent rumours of turmoil. Rocksteady has officially announced the game has been shifted to launch on 2 February 2024, nearly a year on from its previous launch date.

‘We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players,’ Rocksteady said on Twitter. ‘Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.’

This is just the latest delay for the game, which was originally set to launch in 2022.

Beyond quality, Rocksteady did not address the reason for the length of the game’s delay, nor whether it’s planning changes to the adventure’s many controversial elements – including its microtransactions and battle pass system, which inspired heated debate.

Read: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leak reveals Battle Pass

It would be reasonable to assume these elements will be addressed in some form, given the backlash around Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League mounted immediately after the PlayStation State of Play showcase in which Rocksteady revealed them, but recent reports have indicated the studio may not consider dropping the ‘live service’ elements of the adventure.

A near-year-long delay suggests a major shakeup is on the way, but we’ll have to wait to see what Rocksteady actually has in store.

Slipping into early 2024 may give the team more room to breathe, given 2023 is already stacked with blockbuster releases – but with titles like The Wolf Among Us 2 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora already staking a claim for next year, competition could be just as fierce.

We expect Rocksteady will reveal more about the future of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the coming months. Until then, any enthusiastic fans will have to wait patiently for the game to launch on 2 February 2024.