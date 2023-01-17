News

 > News > PC

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leak reveals Battle Pass

The new leak also reveals multiple in-game currencies, and other live service elements.
18 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
king shark gotham knights suicide squad

PC

Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios

Share Icon

A leaked image allegedly from a test build of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has revealed several of the game’s major ‘live service’ features – including a Battle Pass, and multiple in-game currencies. The legitimacy of the leak has reportedly been confirmed by VGC, whose sources further claim these elements only relate to cosmetics like skins, and non-gameplay functions.

Despite this, the image has sparked major debate online, as keen players discuss how pervasive these live service elements will be, and whether microtransactions will be a requirement to truly enjoy everything the game has to offer. Comparisons to Square Enix’s Avengers adaptation are the most common responses, with many pointing out the relative failure of this recent experiment.

While live service games have their fans, they also have an overabundance of detractors. Those with limited time to play games, and those who prefer a single entry fee, have expressed disappointment over the newly leaked image, forecasting a future where Suicide Squad players are forced to grind to succeed, and spend money on meaningful advancement.

Read: Suicide Squad game reveals Batman and release date

‘It’s already bombed and its not even out yet,’ one Twitter commentator wrote.

‘I’m out, no longer my type of game,’ another said.

While Suicide Squad was identified as a game with online multiplayer functionality when it was revealed, many assumed it would be structured more like its Arkham series predecessors, Asylum, City, Origins, and Knight. As a result, live service elements have largely come as a surprise for keen players.

Developer Rocksteady Studios had yet to detail these elements before the leaked screenshot appeared, leading to major confusion over the unexpected Battle Pass and currency system. Sources speaking VGC have identified this currency as XP to be spent on character improvements – but beyond this, we don’t know much about how it functions.

Until official word arrives, it’s likely debate around the game’s potential microtransactions will rage. For now, we only have speculation and a single screenshot to go off – so it’s best to sit back and wait until Rocksteady is ready to reveal more.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC on 26 May 2023. Expect more news of the game’s battle pass and currency system ahead of this date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
the sims 4 underwear bathroom kit
?>
News

The Sims 4 is getting fancy undies, Bathroom Clutter DLC

The Sims 4 is getting two new DLC kits in January, and both are fairly intimate additions.

Leah J. Williams
Fire Emblem Engage
?>
News

Fire Emblem Engage review roundup

Here's what critics have to say about Fire Emblem Engage, the latest entry in Nintendo's long-running turn-based tactics series.

Edmond Tran
mario rabbids sparks of hope
?>
News

Ubisoft Paris union calls for strike over CEO comments

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently claimed it was on Ubisoft workers to save the company from poor financial results.

Leah J. Williams
forspoken game trailer
?>
News

Forspoken demo updated, PC requirements revealed

Square Enix and Luminous Productions are gearing up for the launch of Forspoken in late January.

Leah J. Williams
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Key art
?>
News

Ubisoft confirms Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development

Ubisoft has cancelled a number of titles amidst ongoing financial pressures, but has confirmed that Beyond Good & Evil 2…

Emily Shiel
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login