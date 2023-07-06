Rashid joins Street Fighter 6 in July as first DLC character, new trailer released

A month after the launch of Street Fighter 6, Capcom has announced the game’s first downloadable DLC character, Rashid, will be available on 24 July 2023. A trailer featuring the details of the announcement also provides a first, in-depth look at Rashid’s new design and familiar moveset.

A relative newcomer, but a popular one at that, Rashid was first introduced in Street Fighter 5 as one of the few Middle Eastern fighters in the series. His moveset revolves around high-flying twists, turns, and tornadoes, and the new trailer shows of some very interesting mid-air juggles and feints.



Personality-wise, Rashid really loves the internet and technology, and has appeared to have turned into a bit of an influencer in Street Fighter 6. He’ll be available for any player who purchases Street Fighter 6’s Year 1 Character Pass – which includes a total of four characters throughout the year, including Akuma, Ed, and newcomer A.K.I. – and he’ll also appear in the game’s single-player World Tour mode, available to befriend and teach your custom avatar his techniques, if your relationship grows strong enough.

His release on 24 July will coincide with the end of the game’s second Battle Pass, which features clothing items, emotes, and stickers themed around the character.

While Rashid’s new design is proving popular among the Street Fighter community, other elements of Capcom’s handling of the character have not gone down as well – namely the decision to exoticise his name in a way that mimics Arabic script, which is akin to orientalising a Chinese name by writing it in the Latin alphabet, in a font that mimics Chinese characters.

High-profile game developer Rami Ismail (Nuclear Throne, Ridiculous Fishing), who has long been calling out egregious, improper use of Arabic in video games, particularly military shooters, called the choice out as ‘ridiculously bad’.

Ismail also pointed out that in actual Arabic, the script reads as something you probably shouldn’t say out loud to a family member.

So besides it just being shit, one reason you don't do this shitty "Latin word in Arabic-looking letters" is that one fairly plausible read of this mess (لعزه لكمم) comes out phonetically close to "layzeh-likmom" which, well, try saying that out loud. https://t.co/O8hgtUHtXG — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) July 4, 2023

We gave Street Fighter 6 a five-star review when it was released, saying that it was ‘an exceedingly good fighting game.’

‘But more than that, it’s an excellent training tool. It’s a fulfilling adventure. It’s a lively community gathering place. It’s an endearingly idealistic and inspiring world of appreciation for martial arts and friendly competition, exceptionally executed in every respect.’