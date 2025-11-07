When Rockstar announced yet another delay for Grand Theft Auto 6, the internet reacted roughly precisely like you thought it would – yup, it collectively lost it. Again. The meltdown was most loudly felt on Twitch, YouTube and X. Streamers who’ve been waiting over a decade for a new GTA lost their minds in glorious real time, and we’re absolutely here for it.

From disbelief, to utter despair, and the odd comedy gold comment, these reactions have been just as entertaining as your average Reddit outburst. It’s been nearly twelve years since GTA V hit our screens, and for many of these creators (who are just as much fans of GTA as the rest of us), this series of games has shaped their careers – some even built entire channels around the GTA IP. Let’s look at the most memorable reactions of streamers online, shall we?

Ramee “You’ve Gotta Be Kidding Me, Bro”

Few took the delay harder than GTA streamer Ramee, who has spent years roleplaying in NoPixel’s chaotic version of Los Santos. His reaction?



“You’ve gotta be kidding me, bro. Another delay? We’ve been eating crumbs for YEARS!”

He pounded his desk and laughed in disbelief, before muttering “I swear, I’m gonna be old by the time this game drops”. His chat immediately flooded with clown emojis and “GTA 6 confirmed 2030” jokes, making this moment an instant meme – we’re sure.

Hutch and Tim Courage: Rage Or Comedy?

Other creators leaned into humor to deal with the pain. Longtime streamers Hutch and Tim Courage joined forces on X to roast Rockstar in the most relatable way possible.

“Breaking: GTA 6 delayed again because the devs are still trying to figure out how to make water reflections look realistic in Vice City,” Hutch said.

Tim Courage followed up with a meme showing a skeleton holding a controller, captioned: “Me waiting for GTA 6 gameplay.” The two went back and forth for hours, turning what could’ve been another angry discourse into something more playful.

Kebun: “Another Six Months? OH MY GOD!”

Kebun, another iconic figure in GTA RP, had one of the most genuine (and loudest) reactions. Midway through a stream, chat spammed him with the news. He paused, read the headline aloud, and immediately shouted:

“Another six months? OH MY GOD!”

He leaned back in his chair, covered his face, and started laughing uncontrollably before adding, “They’re gonna delay it AGAIN after that, watch. We’ll be in 2027 before we touch Vice City!”

Asmongold being…Asmongold

Asmongold, known for his sharp takes and dry humor, approached the delay with the energy of a man who’s seen it all before. During a stream, he read Rockstar’s official statement out loud:

“Yup. It’s the same time THIS year,” he sighed, shaking his head. “They said ‘early 2026’ – that means December 2026. Let’s be honest.”

His chat erupted in laughter as he went on a mini-rant about AAA studios overpromising and underdelivering. “Just call it 2027 and stop lying to us,” he joked. “Rockstar’s probably still calculating how much the Shark Cards will cost.” Classic Asmongold, he didn’t throw a tantrum, but pretty much said what we were all thinking.

Whippy: The Most Emotional Outburst

If there’s one streamer that felt like the exact opposite of Asmongold, it’s Whippy, because his reaction was equally dramatic and somehow heartbreakingly sincere, what with his arms above his head and all.



Upon seeing the news, he froze mid-sentence and shouted:



“NOOOOO BROTHER, no way they delayed it AGAIN! I knew something was wrong! ANOTHER YEAR??? I’ve been counting down the days!!!”

Damn. Looks like he really took that delay badly, and the clip perfectly captured the exhaustion and disappointment many if not most fans of GTA feel. The hope, the disappointment, and the slow, creeping acceptance that this wait for one of the biggest games of our time is still far from over.