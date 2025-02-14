Stray Gods wins AWGIE Award for writing and narrative

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has taken out the annual AWGIE Award for the Interactive and Gaming category, with this accolade awarded for excellence in writing and narrative. Each year, the AWGIE Awards celebrate the work of authors, poets, screenwriters and more across screen, TV, stage, radio writing, and interactive media, working to elevate the art of writing within Australia.

Summerfall Studios’ Liam Esler, alongside David Gaider, Karly Taylor, Tripod, and Montaigne were given the award for their work on Stray Gods – a game which has also achieved an array of other awards since its launch in late 2023.

It won the Game of the Year award at Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs), and recently picked up the Best in Innovation award at the Games for Change Awards. It has also been nominated in an array of international award ceremonies, including the Independent Games Festival awards, the Game Developers Choice Awards, the BAFTA Games Awards, and more.

This AWGIE win is another feather in Summerfall Studios’ cap, and it’s great to see the game recognised for its writing and narrative, after plenty of nods for its musical elements.

Elsewhere in the 2025 AWGIE awards, an array of other creative works were recognised, including many Aussie-made musicals, films, television programs, and more. The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy won for Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre, Memoir of a Snail won in the Animation category, and Addition and Inside won for the Feature Film categories.

You can read more about the annual AWGIE Awards on the Australian Writers’ Guild website.