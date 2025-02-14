News

 > News > Culture

Stray Gods wins AWGIE Award for writing and narrative

The AWGIE Awards celebrate the best writing in screen, TV, and other media.
14 Feb 2025 11:28
Leah J. Williams
stray gods game igea industry revenue australia high score

Culture

Image: Summerfall Studios

Share Icon

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has taken out the annual AWGIE Award for the Interactive and Gaming category, with this accolade awarded for excellence in writing and narrative. Each year, the AWGIE Awards celebrate the work of authors, poets, screenwriters and more across screen, TV, stage, radio writing, and interactive media, working to elevate the art of writing within Australia.

Summerfall Studios’ Liam Esler, alongside David Gaider, Karly Taylor, Tripod, and Montaigne were given the award for their work on Stray Gods – a game which has also achieved an array of other awards since its launch in late 2023.

It won the Game of the Year award at Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs), and recently picked up the Best in Innovation award at the Games for Change Awards. It has also been nominated in an array of international award ceremonies, including the Independent Games Festival awards, the Game Developers Choice Awards, the BAFTA Games Awards, and more.

This AWGIE win is another feather in Summerfall Studios’ cap, and it’s great to see the game recognised for its writing and narrative, after plenty of nods for its musical elements.

Read: Stray Gods Review – Bittersweet Symphony

Elsewhere in the 2025 AWGIE awards, an array of other creative works were recognised, including many Aussie-made musicals, films, television programs, and more. The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy won for Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre, Memoir of a Snail won in the Animation category, and Addition and Inside won for the Feature Film categories.

You can read more about the annual AWGIE Awards on the Australian Writers’ Guild website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

duck detective ghost of glamping
?>
News

Duck Detective's sequel now has a playable demo on Steam

It's time to thwart the Ghost of Glamping.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 pro console review
?>
News

Sony has now sold 75 million PS5 consoles

The PS5 has just had its best-ever quarter.

Leah J. Williams
astro bot game of the year gameshub 2024
?>
News

Astro Bot is getting five 'vicious' new levels from today

Prepare to eat defeat as you strive for gold.

Leah J. Williams
crysis 4 crytek
?>
News

Crysis 4 on hold as Crytek lays off 15% of workforce

The Hunt: Showdown 1896 will be the primary focus of Crytek, moving forward.

Leah J. Williams
alan wake 2 remedy entertainment
?>
News

Alan Wake 2 hits two million sales, and is finally profitable for Remedy

Good art should always succeed.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login