Steam Winter Sale kicks off with a bunch of great PC game deals

The Steam Winter Sale has kicked off for another year, with a smorgasbord of great deals on PC games for those willing to dig through the pile. Headlining the sale this year is a bunch of our favourite 2023 video games, including titles like Resident Evil 4 (remake), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lies of P, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but there’s also plenty of other, smaller highlights.

For some off-beat picks, Max Payne 3 is going cheap, and would be a neat follow-up to the Alan Wake 2, particularly if you want to know more about Alex Casey’s alt-world counterpart. Anyone who enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2023 should also consider picking up Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for cheap.

Wytchwood is another cool pick, as one of 2021’s most underrated indie games. Play this if you love item-based fetch quests and gorgeous illustrative landscapes. Elsewhere, you’ve got cosy games like Bear & Breakfast, Mineko’s Night Market, Tiny Life, and Lil Gator Game going cheap, as well as a slew of classic 2000s and 2010s adventure games of all shapes and sizes.

Here’s our picks for the best PC game deals in the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be available on other regional Steam stores – but check your local version for more details.

Bear & Breakfast – $19.17 $29.50 (-35%)

(-35%) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – $46.80 $58.50 (-20%)

(-20%) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC – $38.20 $44.95 (-15%)

(-15%) Darkest Dungeon 2 – $38.38 $95.00 (-60%)

(-60%) Dave the Diver – $23.99 $29.99 (-20%)

(-20%) Diablo 4 – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $19.48 $64.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Dredge – $27.37 $36.50 (-25%)

(-25%) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – $57.47 $114.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Forza Horizon 5 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) God of War – $37.47 $74.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) GTFO – $32.99 $54.99 (-40%)

(-40%) Half-Life: Alyx – $29.90 $87.95 (-66%)

(-66%) Hi-Fi Rush – $33.71 $44.95 (-25%)

(-25%) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $18.73 $74.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Jagged Alliance 3 – $46.16 $69.95 (-34%)

(-34%) Lies of P – $71.96 $89.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Lil Gator Game – $17.70 $29.50 (-40%)

(-40%) Lords of the Fallen – $58.46 $89.95 (-35%)

(-35%) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $56.97 $94.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $44.97 $74.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Max Payne 3 – $8.98 $29.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Mineko’s Night Market – $23.96 $29.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Monster Hunter World – $14.83 $44.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Resident Evil 4 – $42.74 $85.49 (-50%)

(-50%) RoboCop: Rogue City – $51.45 $73.50 (-30%)

(-30%) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $49.97 $99.95 (-50%)

(-50%) System Shock – $32.46 $49.95 (-35%)

(-35%) The Elder Scrolls Online – $10.48 $34.95 (-70%)

(-70%) The Talos Principle – $35.16 $43.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Tiny Life – $16.46 $21.95 (-25%)

(-25%) Wytchwood – $8.68 $28.95 (-70%)

The Steam Winter Sale 2023 will continue until 4 January 2024 – so get in quick if you’ve got your eyes on something good.