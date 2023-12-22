Steam Winter Sale kicks off with a bunch of great PC game deals

The Steam Winter Sale has kicked off for another year, with a smorgasbord of great deals on PC games for those willing to dig through the pile. Headlining the sale this year is a bunch of our favourite 2023 video games, including titles like Resident Evil 4 (remake), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lies of P, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but there’s also plenty of other, smaller highlights.
For some off-beat picks, Max Payne 3 is going cheap, and would be a neat follow-up to the Alan Wake 2, particularly if you want to know more about Alex Casey’s alt-world counterpart. Anyone who enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2023 should also consider picking up Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for cheap.
Wytchwood is another cool pick, as one of 2021’s most underrated indie games. Play this if you love item-based fetch quests and gorgeous illustrative landscapes. Elsewhere, you’ve got cosy games like Bear & Breakfast, Mineko’s Night Market, Tiny Life, and Lil Gator Game going cheap, as well as a slew of classic 2000s and 2010s adventure games of all shapes and sizes.
Here’s our picks for the best PC game deals in the Steam Winter Sale 2023.
Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be available on other regional Steam stores – but check your local version for more details.
- Bear & Breakfast – $19.17
$29.50(-35%)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – $46.80
$58.50(-20%)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC – $38.20
$44.95(-15%)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 – $38.38
$95.00(-60%)
- Dave the Diver – $23.99
$29.99(-20%)
- Diablo 4 – $65.97
$109.95(-40%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $19.48
$64.95(-70%)
- Dredge – $27.37
$36.50(-25%)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – $57.47
$114.95(-50%)
- Forza Horizon 5 – $44.97
$89.95(-50%)
- God of War – $37.47
$74.95(-50%)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $44.97
$89.95(-50%)
- GTFO – $32.99
$54.99(-40%)
- Half-Life: Alyx – $29.90
$87.95(-66%)
- Hi-Fi Rush – $33.71
$44.95(-25%)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $18.73
$74.95(-75%)
- Jagged Alliance 3 – $46.16
$69.95(-34%)
- Lies of P – $71.96
$89.95(-20%)
- Lil Gator Game – $17.70
$29.50(-40%)
- Lords of the Fallen – $58.46
$89.95(-35%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $56.97
$94.95(-40%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $44.97
$74.95(-40%)
- Max Payne 3 – $8.98
$29.95(-70%)
- Mineko’s Night Market – $23.96
$29.95(-20%)
- Monster Hunter World – $14.83
$44.95(-67%)
- Resident Evil 4 – $42.74
$85.49(-50%)
- RoboCop: Rogue City – $51.45
$73.50(-30%)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $44.97
$89.95(-50%)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $49.97
$99.95(-50%)
- System Shock – $32.46
$49.95(-35%)
- The Elder Scrolls Online – $10.48
$34.95(-70%)
- The Talos Principle – $35.16
$43.95(-20%)
- Tiny Life – $16.46
$21.95(-25%)
- Wytchwood – $8.68
$28.95(-70%)
The Steam Winter Sale 2023 will continue until 4 January 2024 – so get in quick if you’ve got your eyes on something good.