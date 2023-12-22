News

 > News > PC

Steam Winter Sale kicks off with a bunch of great PC game deals

The annual Steam Winter Sale has kicked off for another year, with plenty of solid deals on PC games.
22 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
Resident Evil 4 remake review

PC

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

The Steam Winter Sale has kicked off for another year, with a smorgasbord of great deals on PC games for those willing to dig through the pile. Headlining the sale this year is a bunch of our favourite 2023 video games, including titles like Resident Evil 4 (remake), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lies of P, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but there’s also plenty of other, smaller highlights.

For some off-beat picks, Max Payne 3 is going cheap, and would be a neat follow-up to the Alan Wake 2, particularly if you want to know more about Alex Casey’s alt-world counterpart. Anyone who enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2023 should also consider picking up Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for cheap.

Wytchwood is another cool pick, as one of 2021’s most underrated indie games. Play this if you love item-based fetch quests and gorgeous illustrative landscapes. Elsewhere, you’ve got cosy games like Bear & Breakfast, Mineko’s Night Market, Tiny Life, and Lil Gator Game going cheap, as well as a slew of classic 2000s and 2010s adventure games of all shapes and sizes.

Here’s our picks for the best PC game deals in the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be available on other regional Steam stores – but check your local version for more details.

  • Bear & Breakfast – $19.17 $29.50 (-35%)
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – $46.80 $58.50 (-20%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC – $38.20 $44.95 (-15%)
  • Darkest Dungeon 2 – $38.38 $95.00 (-60%)
  • Dave the Diver – $23.99 $29.99 (-20%)
  • Diablo 4 – $65.97 $109.95 (-40%)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $19.48 $64.95 (-70%)
  • Dredge – $27.37 $36.50 (-25%)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – $57.47 $114.95 (-50%)
  • Forza Horizon 5 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • God of War – $37.47 $74.95 (-50%)
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • GTFO – $32.99 $54.99 (-40%)
  • Half-Life: Alyx – $29.90 $87.95 (-66%)
  • Hi-Fi Rush – $33.71 $44.95 (-25%)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $18.73 $74.95 (-75%)
  • Jagged Alliance 3 – $46.16 $69.95 (-34%)
  • Lies of P – $71.96 $89.95 (-20%)
  • Lil Gator Game – $17.70 $29.50 (-40%)
  • Lords of the Fallen – $58.46 $89.95 (-35%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $56.97 $94.95 (-40%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $44.97 $74.95 (-40%)
  • Max Payne 3 – $8.98 $29.95 (-70%)
  • Mineko’s Night Market – $23.96 $29.95 (-20%)
  • Monster Hunter World – $14.83 $44.95 (-67%)
  • Resident Evil 4 – $42.74 $85.49 (-50%)
  • RoboCop: Rogue City – $51.45 $73.50 (-30%)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $49.97 $99.95 (-50%)
  • System Shock – $32.46 $49.95 (-35%)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online – $10.48 $34.95 (-70%)
  • The Talos Principle – $35.16 $43.95 (-20%)
  • Tiny Life – $16.46 $21.95 (-25%)
  • Wytchwood – $8.68 $28.95 (-70%)

The Steam Winter Sale 2023 will continue until 4 January 2024 – so get in quick if you’ve got your eyes on something good.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
the plucky squire mini-games
?>
News

Devolver Digital Public Access Holiday Special 2023: News roundup

Here's everything revealed during the latest Devolver Digital showcase.

Leah J. Williams
mtg the lost caverns of ixalan impressions
?>
News

Wizards of the Coast doubles down on anti-AI art stance

Wizards of the Coast has spoken out after a Twitter thread about an artist job listing went viral.

Leah J. Williams
garfield video game adaptation
?>
News

Chris Pratt's Garfield movie is getting a video game adaptation

Garfield is amongst a long list of upcoming films set to get video game adaptations.

Leah J. Williams
playstation store movie refunds
?>
News

PlayStation no longer removing Discovery content

Sony has announced a new licensing arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Leah J. Williams
GTA 6 Protagonist
?>
News

GTA 6 hacker sentenced to indefinite hospital order

The hacker who leaked early clips of GTA 6 in action has been sentenced, following a major investigation.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login