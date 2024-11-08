Steam is hosting a Cooking Game Fest next week

Heading into the holiday season, food will most likely be on your mind. In my household, celebrating Christmas means mango trifles, custard, and mince pies – and it’s all I’ve been thinking about for weeks. If you’re in the same boat, and thoughts of delicious holiday food are swirling, Steam has something very special for you next week: the debut of the Steam Cooking Fest.

From 11-18 November 2024, users will be able to pop on to Steam to experience demos for upcoming food-themed games, as well as browse discounts on new and popular games featuring food – whether that’s food truck sims, or more narrative-focussed games like Venba.

Per Steam, games featured in the upcoming showcase include: Cooking Simulator VR, Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator, World End Diner, BBQ Simulator: The Squad, Dungeon Munchies, Good Pizza, Great Pizza, Overcooked! 2, Food Truck Simulator, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, Brewamaster: Beer Brewing Simulator, Witchtastic, and more.

Based on past showcases, it’s likely many of these games will be heavily discounted as part of the festivities – so if you’re looking for more food-themed games for your library, now’s your chance to nab them cheap.

As noted, there will be a mix of genres in the cooking games present. If you find the fast pace of food truck sims like Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! a little too overwhelming, you’ll also find slower, cosier games that feature more mindful ingredient placement. There’ll also be plenty of new games to discover, with fresh favourites waiting in the wings.

For some recommendations from the GamesHub team, there’s plenty of cosiness in titles like The Sims 4, Fruitbus, Cuisineer, Cozy Caravan, and Good Pizza, Great Pizza – and if you’re up for a challenge, you can also find that in faster-paced games like Overcooked!. These are all likely to be featured during Steam’s Cooking Fest – it’s just a matter of waiting to see what’s in store.

As an added bonus for my fellow Aussies, the Steam Cooking Fest arrives on the cusp of the local launch for the Steam Deck. If you’re planning on picking one up, it’s a great idea to stock up on cool, cosy, and challenging cooking games, right on time for the launch of the console.

And if you need some more convincing, check out the GamesHub review of the Steam Deck. We called it “a nifty little device designed with clear goals in mind” buoyed by strong battery life, as well as its “premium touches, comfort, and ease of use.”

The Steam Cooking Fest will be on from 11-18 November 2024. You can find the landing page here.