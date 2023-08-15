News

New Starfield lore imagines humans reaching Mars in 2050

A new timeline has revealed more about Starfield's fictitious future.
15 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda release date 2023

Image: Bethesda

The Starfield website has received a major update ahead of the game’s launch on 6 September 2023, with the overhaul adding a step-by-step timeline that reveals more about mankind’s upcoming alternate history. While the game takes place in 2330, it appears the groundwork for its space-faring adventure begins in 2050, when humans first arrive on Mars.

This is the divergent point that births the universe of Starfield, as space travel becomes more ambitious, and future milestones are conquered. After landing on Mars, it appears the humans of Starfield turn their attention to space gentrification, with humans ‘living in space’ by 2100. From there, humans are able to travel further – to Alpha Centauri (2156) and beyond.

In 2159, the United Colonies are established. They’re a new republic backed by the power of a space-enabled military. Their existence leads to the creation of New Atlantis, a new home base, and then voyages further into the stars to colonise planets. New alliances and republics form, and eventually – as you’d expect – war drags out between these nations.

Read: Starfield animated shorts reveal game aesthetic and worlds

This leads to the formation of various splinter groups in space, including the Freestar Rangers, an ‘elite protective and investigative force dedicated to serving all citizens of the Freestar Collective’ – a separate faction within the settled star systems.

Eventually, a secondary war breaks out against a backdrop of turmoil. Tension between nations grows, and eventually, private company Constellation rises to power.

starfield game timeline
Image: Bethesda Game Studios

Constellation appears to be an essential player in the wars seen in Starfield, with this company featuring heavily in the game’s timeline, and the direct lead-up to the events of the game.

The final entry in the official game timeline is the Constellation purchase of ‘Starstation L-868’, which is modified to become the deep space scanner known as ‘The Eye’ in 2328. This will likely play a key part in the opening of Starfield, which kicks off in 2330.

We’ll learn more about how these events play into the Starfield story when the game launches for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 6 September 2023. The game will be available in early access from 1 September 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

