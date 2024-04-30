Starfield: Shattered Space expansion launches in Q3 2024

Starfield is officially getting its first major DLC expansion later this year, per a fresh update provided by Bethesda’s Todd Howard. Speaking to Kinda Funny Games, Howard confirmed in casual fashion that Shattered Space “is in the fall” [Northern Hemisphere], and will follow a range of major updates for the base game.

For those outside the Northern Hemisphere, “fall” in this case refers to Spring 2024, or as a more globally understood time window, Q3 2024. Beyond this date, we don’t know much about what to expect of Shattered Space.

We know it’s the first major DLC for Starfield, and that it will feature “new story content, new locations, new gear, and much more” per Bethesda. Beyond this, it’s a fair mystery. We can guess it will introduce new planets to explore, as guided by new companions – but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement for more.

In the meantime, there are other new updates coming to Starfield that may serve players well. As announced by Bethesda, one incoming update for the game will have “great stuff for ship building” and allow players to better customise their spacefaring ride. There will also be tweaks for city maps, new ways to travel the stars, a new display mode on console, and other “surprises” yet to be revealed.

As noted by Windows Central, Bethesda is also currently working on a new version of the game’s Creation Kit, to allow easier access for modders. Bethesda games are notable for achieving impressive longevity thanks to their dedicating modding communities, and there’s seemingly hope that Starfield will have the same enthusiasm pushing it to new heights.

Based on Howard’s recent comments, Bethesda is keen to keep updating and expanding Starfield, attracting more players into its ecosystem. The studio has big plans for the game, and we’re likely to see them coalesce over the coming months.