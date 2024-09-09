Starfield: Shattered Space features 50 new locations, space horrors, and more

Starfield: Shattered Space is set to launch on 30 September 2024, and while Bethesda is still playing coy about exactly what players can expect when the expansion launches, a new anniversary post has teased a spookier future for the game.

The studio has thanked the millions of players who’ve already jumped into Starfield, and celebrated the game’s one-year anniversary with promises of vast new adventures to come. As detailed, Bethesda has confirmed there will be more than 50 new locations to explore in Shattered Space, with these populated by “formidable new enemies,” including Redeemed and Vortex Horrors.

There will also be new grenades to craft in Starfield: Shattered Space, with these made from “organic material” that will need to be harvested in a process described as “gross.” To round out its latest teasers, Bethesda has also confirmed the Zealots, Spacers, and Crimson Fleet factions will all play a part in the action, as they look to “take advantage” of the situation on each new explorable planet.

In brief: slimy new crafting, gross horror monsters, faction warfare, and plenty of new planets to traverse.

Beyond these details, we have already learned a few other things about Shattered Space. We know it’s a story-focussed expansion for one thing, with the adventure revolving around a “mysterious power” that stirs on a new planet. We also know cosmic horror will be a core theme, with players battling against a strange “cosmic threat” in the attempt to save the universe from danger.

“When a distress signal from a derelict starstation sparks a journey to Va’Ruun’kai, the veil of secrecy surrounding the worshippers of a deity known as “The Great Serpent” is finally lifted,” the expansion pack’s official description reads.

“Immerse yourself in the dark and complex world of House Va’Ruun, as you navigate a tense political landscape, uncover the history of the Va’Ruun people and help decide the fate of the faction in the wake of a cataclysmic event.”

In the coming weeks, there is likely to be a grander reveal for Starfield: Shattered Space, with fresh details about its plot and characters to be unveiled. Stay tuned for more on this upcoming release.