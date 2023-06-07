Stardew Valley will have new game content in update 1.6

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) has confirmed the game will get a major 1.6 update in future, which will make the game ‘easier and more powerful to mod,’ as well as introducing some form of new game content for everyone. While this as-yet-undated update will feature ‘much less’ content compared to its predecessor, which introduced whole new locations, activities, and NPCs, it is expected to expand the game in some way.

In a response to a fan, Barone has confirmed there will be new NPC dialogue implemented in the game – but this is the only clue as to what’s coming to the game for now.

Previously, Barone stated there were ‘no plans‘ for more Stardew Valley updates – but as a solo developer, there have never been particular restrictions on game development. It appears this update may be a side project while Barone continues to develop the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier, a combat and management-focussed adventure spotlighting ghosts and magic.

In his recent update, Barone indicated he was on a ‘break’ from developing this upcoming game, and that once Stardew Valley update 1.6 releases, he will return to the project.

Read: Stardew Valley follow-up ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ revealed

So far, we know a fair amount about Barone’s next game, Haunted Chocolatier. It was revealed in late 2021, with a flashy trailer showing off the game’s pixel-perfect world, and elements of exploration.

‘In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble: living off the land, growing food, and connecting to the people and nature around you,’ Barone said in an accompanying blog post. ‘With my next game, I wanted to explore more fantastical possibilities… experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. That’s where magical haunted ghost chocolate comes in.’

The game will feature witches, wizards, ghouls and goblins – all of whom existed in the outer realms of Stardew Valley – with a hefty sprinkle of magic added into its gameplay loop.

While development on the game is currently on hold, as Barone has briefly turned focus to the future of Stardew Valley, we can expect to hear more about Haunted Chocolatier in future. In the meantime, stay tuned to the ConcernedApe social pages for updates on when Stardew Valley update 1.6 launches.