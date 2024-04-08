Star Wars Outlaws is getting a new story trailer this week

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws is set to get its official story trailer this week, on 9 April 2024 PT/ET. It follows the game’s last deep dive at Ubisoft Forward in mid-2023, and may contain the first hints at a formal release date.

The teaser for the trailer was revealed by the official Star Wars account on Twitter / X, alongside new key art featuring the key players of the game. As it turns out, there’ll be some familiar faces included in the game – a stormtrooper appearance is hardly surprising, but the reveal of Jabba the Hutt is quite neat. As protagonist Kay Vess is a scoundrel and an outlaw, it makes sense that she’d have dealings with the seedier underbelly of the Star Wars universe.

Elsewhere in the key art, we can see Kay’s companions ND-5, a BX droid commando, and Nix, a fuzzy merqaal friend. There’s also an array of unfamiliar characters, including a male Twi’lek. We’re likely to meet each of these starring characters in the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer, so keep an eye out for more details.

Read: Star Wars Outlaws is a galaxy-wide coming of age story

Watch the World Premiere of the Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer. Join us on April 9th at 9AM PST / 6PM CET. pic.twitter.com/lriiQtk8ka — Star Wars (@starwars) April 5, 2024

Notably, Ubisoft recently announced the return of its annual Ubisoft Forward conference. It’s likely we’ll get even more details about Star Wars Outlaws during this celebration.

How to watch the new Star Wars Outlaws story trailer

Ahead of Ubisoft Forward, the new Star Wars Outlaws story trailer will go live on social media (Twitter/X, YouTube, and other platforms) at the follow times:

Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (10 April)

– 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (10 April) New Zealand – 4:00 am NZST (10 April)

– 4:00 am NZST (10 April) United States – 9:00 am PST | 12:00 pm EST (9 April)

– 9:00 am PST | 12:00 pm EST (9 April) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm CET (9 April)

Stay tuned for new details about Star Wars Outlaws, including a potential release date.