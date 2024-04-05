Ubisoft Forward returns to LA in June 2024

Ubisoft has officially announced the return of Ubisoft Forward, its annual showcase highlighting new and upcoming game releases. The latest event, set to take place in Los Angeles, United States once again, will air on 10 June 2024 PT/ET.

At this stage, there are no further details revealed, however there’s already plenty of clues about what to expect. For one thing, we’re due for more news on Star Wars Outlaws, as this game is reportedly targeting launch in 2024.

As previously announced, the game is an open world action-adventure starring young hero Kay Vess as she traverses a hostile galaxy to attempt “the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.” It’s also a coming age story of sorts, as Vess learns what it means to grow up as a scoundrel in a strange galaxy.

We anticipate new details about Star Wars Outlaws will be revealed during Ubisoft Forward 2024, and it’s also more than likely we’ll get a firm release date during proceedings.

Beyond this, we’re also likely to see news from the Assassin’s Creed franchise, in one form or another. Assassin’s Creed Red, a new adventure set in Feudal era Japan, is reportedly set to arrive sometime in the next financial year. Assassin’s Creed Jade, a mobile title set in China, is also due for an update. It was originally set to launch in late 2023, but was pushed back prior to release.

There’s also Assassin’s Creed Hexe to consider. This game was announced in 2022, with a teaser implying links to the occult and witches of the 17th century. We’ve had scant updates since the game’s reveal, so we could be due for more shortly.

As for what else Ubisoft may have in store for the latest Ubisoft Forward, we can also expect updates on in-development games like XDefiant, as well as the reveal of a new entry in the Just Dance series.

For all the news and updates from Ubisoft Forward 2024, stay tuned to GamesHub.