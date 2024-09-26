Star Wars Outlaws gets its Lando story DLC in November 2024

Star Wars Outlaws is set to get its first major story expansion on 21 November 2024, with players on all platforms – including PC via Steam – able to jump into this Lando Calrissian-starring tale.

The game’s new chapter, titled Wild Card, will see protagonist Kay Vess on a job to infiltrate a high-stakes game of Sabacc, only to find a deeper game is being played, with Calrissian pulling the strings. This will lead to a greater role for the character, who serves as an Expert in the base game.

On launch, players who own the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass will gain immediate access to the DLC, as well as two new cosmetic bundles – The Hunter’s Legacy Pack, and the Cartel Ronin pack. For those who don’t own the Season Pass, there will still be new content available on 21 November, in the form of new Contracts to complete.

In addition, players can expect a range of new updates for Star Wars Outlaws in the coming months, as Ubisoft’s development teams are “currently fully mobilised to swiftly implement a series of updates to polish and improve the player experience in order to engage a large audience during the holiday season.”

Responding to Star Wars Outlaws criticism

On launch, Star Wars Outlaws received mixed critical reception, with many players disappointed by a range of performance issues and flaws – including a rocky stealth and combat system, and instant-fail missions that overly punished players in defeat.

Ubisoft has promised to address these criticisms directly, with upcoming game updates planned to “bring optimisation, gameplay polishing and tweaks as well as quality of life changes including adjustments to combat and stealth gameplay.”

There is hope that with these changes, Star Wars Outlaws will be better-positioned to sell well in the long-term, as newer players will be able to experience a much-improved game. To date, Star Wars Outlaws has reportedly underperformed on Ubisoft’s expectations, and it aims to change these fortunes around.

“Our second quarter performance fell short of our expectations, prompting us to address this swiftly and firmly, with an even greater focus on a player-centric, gameplay-first approach and an unwavering commitment to the long-term value of our brands,” Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said in a recent press release.

“Although the tangible benefits of the Company’s transformation are taking longer than anticipated to materialise, we keep on our strategy, focusing on two key verticals – Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences – with the objective to drive growth, recurrence and robust free cash flow generation in our business.”