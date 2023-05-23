Ubisoft’s Star Wars game could launch in early 2024

Ubisoft’s upcoming open world Star Wars game is reportedly planned to launch in early 2024, amidst a massive slate of releases for the publisher. According to sources speaking to Kotaku, it’s currently in full-blown development as one of the company’s flagship blockbusters for the upcoming financial year.

In a recent report for FY23, Ubisoft noted four major titles were set to launch by March 2024 – Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull and Bones, and ‘another large game’, which went unnamed.

Kotaku‘s sources have claimed this is the publisher’s mystery Star Wars game.

So far, not much is known about Ubisoft’s plans for this beloved franchise. The company first revealed it was working on a Star Wars adaptation in early 2021. At the time, it was described as a ‘story-driven, open-world experience’ set within the Lucasfilm universe and utilising ‘[Ubisoft’s] cutting-edge technology and advancements, including the Snowdrop engine.’

Read: Ubisoft seeks testers for open world Star Wars game

Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO of Ubisoft described the partnership between Ubisoft, Disney, and Lucasfilm as ‘the beginning of a long-term collaboration’ and enthused about building on the legacy of the Star Wars franchise.

Since its announcement, Ubisoft has remained tight-lipped about work on its Star Wars adventure, and it has largely faded into the background as conversations around the future of Assassin’s Creed and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora mount. Kotaku believes this quiet is due to extreme ambitions.

Sources speaking to the website claim Ubisoft’s plans are subject to major change, as a March 2024 deadline is allegedly seen as unrealistic with current progress on the game. They claim it may still launch by March 2024 – but is more likely to land in the following financial year, which ends in March 2025.

In response to these claims, a spokesperson for Ubisoft told Kotaku it did not comment on rumours or speculation.

While the publisher’s upcoming Star Wars game could be set for a formal reveal during this year’s Summer Game Fest activities, fans looking forward to hearing more will have to stay patient as Ubisoft gears up for more official news.