Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tops the AU/NZ game sales charts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has hit the top of the game sales charts in Australia and New Zealand for early May 2024, beating out prominent newer releases like Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade. While the appearance of the 2019 game is fairly unusual, it can be explained by the celebrations around May the 4th, commonly known as Star Wars Day.

As part of these celebrations, a range of storefront sales discounted popular Star Wars titles, with many hitting global sales charts as a result. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order wasn’t the only Star Wars game to chart in Australia and New Zealand – Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and Star Wars: Squadrons also hit the top ten. In New Zealand, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 made it into the top three.

Strangely, the newest Star Wars adventure – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – didn’t chart at all, perhaps suggesting that the lower price of its predecessors was the attraction here. Over on Steam, Fallen Order is going for a measly AUD $4.99, so you can certainly see the appeal.

Those now playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the first time are in for a treat.

This cinematic adventure introduced players to young Cal Kestis, a Jedi warrior attempting to survive, even as Jedi are hunted and killed for their abilities. To avoid detection, Kestis goes on the run, and what follows is a galaxy-spanning adventure where players must learn to embrace Jedi powers, while also taking down the forces of the Galactic Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor expanded this tale superbly, with new abilities, new planets, and even more drama for Kestis. It also contributed to making Kestis a fan-favourite amongst Star Wars fans.

In recent years, there’s been a concerted push to have the Jedi appear in live action, particularly given his motion capture and voice actor Cameron Monaghan is an accomplished talent in his own right. Rumours around a live action appearance for the character have been mounting steadily over the last few years, to the point where it feels inevitable, but nothing concrete has emerged just yet.

Should he appear in the near future – perhaps in The Mandalorian, or another spin-off – Star Wars Jedi fans will certainly be rewarded for their fandom. And with rumours mounting, those keen to learn more about the hero certainly have a great opportunity this month.

Most of the Star Wars game sales seem set to conclude by the end of May, so those keen to grab a bargain on some classic, beloved titles will have a few weeks to get in. Post-May 2024, we do expect to see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its companions drop off the sales charts – but for now, they’ve earned their place.