News

 > News > Culture

Star Wars Jedi actor Cameron Monaghan wants Cal Kestis’ live action debut to make sense

Star Wars Jedi's Cameron Monaghan has spoken more about his desires for Cal Kestis at a recent fan expo.
20 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi survivor cal kestis hero image

Culture

Image: Respawn Entertainment / EA

Share Icon

Star Wars Jedi actor Cameron Monaghan, who brought protagonist Cal Kestis to life, has spoken openly about his desires for the character, and a need for his live action debut to make sense – to stay true to the Star Wars Jedi games, and the lore of Star Wars itself.

Speaking on a panel at FanExpo Vancouver 2024, Monaghan was asked specifically whether he’d want to reprise the role of Kestis in future Star Wars adaptations, bringing the character out of the world of the excellent Respawn Entertainment video games.

“It would have to be right,” Monaghan said, per The Direct. “By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don’t want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there.”

“I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely.”

Read: Star Wars Jedi Survivor Review – The Star Wars Game We Needed

A potential live action debut for Cal Kestis has been discussed at length in the past, with conversations focussed around Monaghan’s acting prowess, and his real potential to make an impact in the crowded world of Star Wars media.

Across two video games – Fallen Order and Survivor – Monaghan has made a major impact as Kestis, bringing a real gravitas to the character. He’s a protagonist that feels fully formed, and one who could arrive in live action as a complex, multi-faceted hero with his own agenda. However, as Monaghan states, he should only be introduced when there’s space for him within the Star Wars narrative.

With such a vast universe to contend with, it would be easy for Kestis to get lost in the story, or to be swept into the orbit of other characters, and swiftly forgotten about. A guest spot on The Mandalorian or The Acolyte simply wouldn’t serve the character well. He needs time in the spotlight – and potentially, a starring role.

For now, it does appear conversations around a live action Cal Kestis debut will continue, and while there’s nothing confirmed just yet, we can only hope that any debut is treated with the respect and time it deserves. A character like Cal Kestis shouldn’t be wasted. More importantly, an actor like Cameron Monaghan shouldn’t be wasted, either.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
tomb raider remastered fan modder development
?>
News

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered development was led by fan modder

A Tomb Raider fan led development of the highly-praised remastered trilogy.

Leah J. Williams
dragons dogma 2 gameplay
?>
News

Dragon's Dogma 2 demo appears to be on the way

A Dragon's Dogma 2 demo has been spotted in the Steam backend.

Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct 2024
?>
News

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase returns this week

The latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will feature 25 minutes of news and announcements.

Leah J. Williams
crazy taxi game reboot
?>
News

Sega's Crazy Taxi reboot will be a "AAA" game

Sega appears to have big ambitions for its newly-announced Crazy Taxi reboot.

Leah J. Williams
palworld pocketpair developers
?>
News

Palworld developer isn't worried about declining player base

Palworld's player base has steadily declined since launch in January 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login