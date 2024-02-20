Star Wars Jedi actor Cameron Monaghan wants Cal Kestis’ live action debut to make sense

Star Wars Jedi actor Cameron Monaghan, who brought protagonist Cal Kestis to life, has spoken openly about his desires for the character, and a need for his live action debut to make sense – to stay true to the Star Wars Jedi games, and the lore of Star Wars itself.

Speaking on a panel at FanExpo Vancouver 2024, Monaghan was asked specifically whether he’d want to reprise the role of Kestis in future Star Wars adaptations, bringing the character out of the world of the excellent Respawn Entertainment video games.

“It would have to be right,” Monaghan said, per The Direct. “By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don’t want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there.”

“I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely.”

A potential live action debut for Cal Kestis has been discussed at length in the past, with conversations focussed around Monaghan’s acting prowess, and his real potential to make an impact in the crowded world of Star Wars media.

Across two video games – Fallen Order and Survivor – Monaghan has made a major impact as Kestis, bringing a real gravitas to the character. He’s a protagonist that feels fully formed, and one who could arrive in live action as a complex, multi-faceted hero with his own agenda. However, as Monaghan states, he should only be introduced when there’s space for him within the Star Wars narrative.

With such a vast universe to contend with, it would be easy for Kestis to get lost in the story, or to be swept into the orbit of other characters, and swiftly forgotten about. A guest spot on The Mandalorian or The Acolyte simply wouldn’t serve the character well. He needs time in the spotlight – and potentially, a starring role.

For now, it does appear conversations around a live action Cal Kestis debut will continue, and while there’s nothing confirmed just yet, we can only hope that any debut is treated with the respect and time it deserves. A character like Cal Kestis shouldn’t be wasted. More importantly, an actor like Cameron Monaghan shouldn’t be wasted, either.