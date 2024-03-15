Aspyr promises fixes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection after catastrophic launch

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection launched in fairly disastrous fashion this week, with thousands of players jumping in, only to find a small collection of servers available for a handful of players. Per reporting from PC Gamer, just three 64-player servers were available at launch, to cater for an audience of nearly 10,000.

Those who were able to experience the game later took to Steam to report frequent crashes and issues with player spawning, and joining teams. As of writing, Steam reviews are trending Mostly Negative, with plenty of player reviews indicating widespread product refunds.

The most popular and impactful review of the game, from a user named Kevin, reads: “This was not like the simulations.” The other most popular reviews include complaints about server availability, horrible ping, game stuttering, glitches, and a lack of actual playability.

Following this turmoil, Aspyr has released an official statement confirming it’s aware of the issues with Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, and will be working on fixes.

“We’d like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection release,” the Aspyr Team wrote in a new blog. “At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser.”

“Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilised to prevent further outages.”

Aspyr has encouraged players to report bugs, errors, and unexpected behaviour to its support team, in the hopes that Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection will regain stability, and support from fans.

Per some updates from Steam, it does appear early fixes are working as intended, with new servers popping up for each game in the collection. Other issues including bugs and crashes have seemingly not yet been fixed, but likely will be in the coming weeks. Those keen to pop in for new matches in the Battlefront Classic Collection should stay tuned for updates.

While the launch of the game was fairly catastrophic, it does appear the situation is slowly being rectified. With time and attention, there’s still hope this Battlefront revisit will become a more stable and enjoyable experience.