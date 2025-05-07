Split Fiction hits four million copies sold

Hazelight Studios’ Split Fiction has officially sold four million copies worldwide, in the two months since it launched. With the title having long-tail appeal, it’s likely that number will grow in future – but for now, Hazelight and EA have stopped for a moment, to smell the roses.

In a celebratory social media post, Hazelight has thanked the fans who’ve already picked up Split Fiction, describing the feeling as “amazing.”

“Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight,” the studio said. “And so many hot dogs made…” As those who played the game will note, this is in reference to a rather quirky chapter involving pigs, and a sudden meat grinder.

The impressive sales statistic was also shared in EA’s latest financial results, where the company called it “hugely successful.” It was highlighted as one of the key successes for the last quarter, enabling EA to have a “strong finish” to FY25. (It’s worth noting EA recently initiated major layoffs across its business, with this likely contributing to its next quarterly results.)

At the very least, as an independent studio, Hazelight can revel in its latest success. For a decade now, the studio has focussed on solid co-op experiences, with a view to connect people through its games. Split Fiction continues this goal, with fun, frantic co-op gameplay feeling approachable for any pairing.

As I wrote on launch, I played through Split Fiction with my mum, and despite her gaming experiences lying in simpler platformers like Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot, we had an absolute blast.

“It feels like a game specifically tailored towards local co-op gameplay in particular, with plenty of value in the option to stop, sit back, analyse your surrounds, reckon with your latest abilities (they differ throughout each of Zoe and Mio’s shared tales), chat it through, and then move ahead with renewed vigour,” I wrote at the time.

“There is genuine magic in this game, and in how it pushes the platformer genre forward. At its best, it is completely transportive, and strengthens bonds between players in real life, as much as the bonds between Mio and Zoe are strengthened over time.”

Whether by word of mouth, similar critical reviews, or a desire for a fresh co-op adventure, Split Fiction has now found itself into the hands of millions of gamers. It’s become so popular there’s even talk of a feature film in the works, starring one of Hollywood’s new shining lights, Sydney Sweeney. It’s a massive achievement, and one that Hazelight Studios has certainly earned.