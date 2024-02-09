Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off ‘Knuckles’ gets first trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog streaming spin-off Knuckles has received its debut trailer ahead of its Paramount+ release on 26 April 2024 – and it really is a strong first look. The new limited series, which will run for six episodes and bridge the gap between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, follows Knuckles as he learns more about being a “good guy” and fighting to defend the planet.

The series picks up right after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and will see Knuckles going on an “action-packed journey of self-discovery” as he agrees to train hapless police officer, Wade Whipple. But as the trailer makes clear, not everything will go smoothly – as one of Dr Robotnik’s former pupils is planning to use Knuckles’ stolen quills to take him down.

You can check out the first trailer for the upcoming series below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

For those familiar with the film series, it appears Knuckles will maintain a similar tongue-in-cheek tone to both Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel. While Knuckles is the more serious character of the main film trio (reflecting his in-game status, too) it appears his streaming series will balance that with more slapstick and situational comedy for a lighter tone.

Beyond being a neat teaser for the upcoming series, the new trailer also highlights why the Sonic the Hedgehog series has been so successful thus far: a solid mix of sharp writing, likeable characters, and slapstick that still reveres the source material. There’s silly jokes, plenty of easter eggs, and so many wonderful, committed performances that make the entire franchise silly, good fun.

When Knuckles launches via Paramount+ on 26 April 2024, it’s likely to continue the charm of its predecessors, and pave the way for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – which we already know will introduce Shadow the Hedgehog as a main antagonist.