New Sonic 3 trailer gives Shadow the Hedgehog his gun

The latest trailer Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has revealed Shadow the Hedgehog will be toting his iconic gun (and motorbike) in this adventure, despite the franchise’s relatively light-hearted tone. In all, this sequel does appear to be treading darker territory with Shadow on board, as trailers have confirmed not only will Shadow wield his gun, his devastating backstory with the terminally-ill Maria Robotnik will also be adapted.

Of course, for those fans of the edgier hedgehog, confirmation of these elements arrives with a real sense of excitement – and a hope that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will live up to the great, fun vibes of its predecessors, while doing justice to Shadow’s tale. As ridiculous as it is to see a hedgehog wielding a gun, that’s exactly what many fans were hoping to see.

It’s pretty wild to see how far the Sonic film franchise has come, particularly given the very first trailer for the series was so wildly maligned that Paramount Pictures wound up redesigning their version of Sonic entirely. What resulted was a more video game-accurate depiction of Sonic, starring in a light-hearted film about friendship and other worlds. The second film built on this with the introductions of Tails and Knuckles, both of which were well-adapted from the source material.

Since the series proved its mettle (let’s not talk about Knuckles), fans have clamoured to see more of Sonic’s world adapted, and with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 planting the seeds for Shadow’s arrival, there’s certainly high expectation for this upcoming sequel.

Based purely on this trailer, it’s certainly heading in the right direction. Keanu Reeves is wonderfully gruff and sarcastic as Shadow the Hedgehog. The action and set pieces look larger and more impressive than in Sonic and Sonic 2. Jim Carrey is hamming it up as the two Robotniks (Ivo, Gerald). There’s even an Akira slide reference in the film.

Against all expectation, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 could be the grand next act in a near-perfect Sonic film trilogy, with exactly the right amount of silliness to make the whole thing work. Based on the reaction to this latest trailer, it’s clear most Sonic fans feel the same way, with the hype around Sonic 3 now higher than ever.

The GamesHub team is certainly keen to see more as we head towards the film’s release on 26 December 2024 (Australia).