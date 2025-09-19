Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Reveals Yet More DLC Characters Prior to Release

Sonic Racing Crossworlds is just around the corner, and it’s doing everything that it can to try and position itself as a serious contender.

It even took a swipe at its main competitor, reigniting an old feud with Nintendo after mocking Mario Kart’s open world in a recent trailer.

However, another part of this strategy is drawing on a wealth of crossovers to deliver a large and varied roster. Many of the characters that are included in game are locked off as DLC characters, requiring extra purchasing. However, with copies of the game landing in players’ hands, a flyer in the case has suggested that even more might be around the corner.

Sonic Racing Crossworlds Characters

The flyer included with the game showcases the Megaman logo, among others, suggesting that this iconic character will be making his way over. In addition to this, the iconic Sega character Nights features on the back of the box and will be included as free post-launch content.

The flyer also contains reference to Avatar: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

All in all, this certainly would create a long roadmap for the developers if they were looking to consistently drip-feed audiences with new characters.

However, how it handles the monetisation of these characters might have a lot to do with how players perceive the game – early reviews are strong, but it’s yet to be seen whether or not it can be a genuine rival to Mario Kart World.

Already Announced DLC Characters

The full roster of characters that have currently been announced is available on the Sonic Racing Crossworlds website and includes all of the characters that are only included as paid DLC, pre-order or digital deluxe edition content, including:

Alex

Creeper

Dread

Pacman Ghosts

Nine

Pacman

Patrick Star

Rusty Rose

Spongebob Squarepants

Steve

Werehog

Characters Included in the base game

For those who aren’t as interested in having to pay more money to unlock the full cast of characters, it’s worth knowing who you get with just the base purchase (including those who are offered as free updates after release).