Games career development program SMART returns in 2024

SMART teaches early-career games industry professionals essential skills for the future.
19 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
smart program 2024

Game Development

Image: Ceri Hutton / IGEA (Provided)

The SMART Program, which aims to teach emerging games industry professionals essential skills for the future, is officially returning for 2024. While it was previously managed by IGEA, it’s now in the solo hands of the talented Ceri Hutton, who has pledged to “proudly carry the torch” and continue to support early-career games professionals, with the help of the City of Port Phillip team.

As announced, The SMART Program: The Early-Career Games Accelerator has opened applications for keen participants looking to gain new skills and mentorship for a diversity of skills useful to the games industry. The SMART program runs for 12 weeks, and will provide successful applicants with a number of professional development workshops, as well as 1-on-1 career coaching sessions, mentorship by games industry leaders, and upskilling-focussed networking events.

SMART Program participants will also be invited to attend GCAP 2024, where they’ll learn more about Australia’s games industry, and how to create meaningful connections within it. In addition, applicants will be guided through rapid prototyping of new game ideas, and will have the opportunity to build portfolio pieces with help from leading game developers.

As noted in a press release, past SMART Program participants have gone on to great success, working their way to full-time jobs, and prominent positions in Australia’s games industry. The upcoming SMART cohort will have access to the same opportunities, to strengthen their skills.

“The combination of a shared workplace, group learning activities and mentorship sessions provided a wonderful space to learn and expand my knowledge of navigating the industry and business of games,” Jae Stuart, a 2023 SMART Program participant and recent recipient of Screen Australia games funding said. “I feel like the SMART Program has genuinely changed the trajectory of my career.”

IGEA’s Ron Curry has also shared a word of support for this year’s SMART Program, calling it an essential program for those looking to advance a career in the games industry. “The SMART Program has empowered many early-career game developers in Melbourne to achieve career growth over the last few years and we’re confident that the program will continue to achieve success under Ceri’s stewardship.”

Applicants to join the SMART Program in 2024 are now open here. You can learn more about the program, and what to expect, on Ceri Hutton’s website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

