Gaming software developer and platform provider SkillOnNet has agreed a content partnership deal with Malta-based studio TaDa Gaming.

The collaboration will see SkillOnNet’s stable of brands, including online casinos PlayOJO and LuckyNiki, launch TaDa’s catalogue of over 200 titles in key jurisdictions such as the UK, Malta, Sweden and Greece.

TaDa Gaming is an award-winning provider of diverse iGaming content, producing online slots, fish-shooting, crash, table and card games, as well as bingo.

Its popular portfolio of games includes 3 Charge Buffalo, an adventure slot set in the American wilderness, shoot and win special Fortune Zombie, and Golden Bank 2, a slot game with a vault theme.

Executive Reaction To the Partnership

Jani Kontturi, Head of Games at SkillOnNet said: “We’re constantly expanding our content offering to give our operator partners the very best in entertainment.

“TaDa Gaming has quickly established itself as a studio that delivers variety, quality, and innovation, and we’re delighted to bring its titles to our platform.

“We believe its content will resonate strongly across multiple markets.”

3 Charge Buffalo by TaDa Gaming

Ray Lee, Director of Business Development at TaDa Gaming said: “Partnering with SkillOnNet marks another important milestone for TaDa.

“Their wide distribution network and strong operator relationships will allow us to showcase our content to more players worldwide.

“We’re excited to see how our games perform with SkillOnNet brands.”

TaDa’s Glocalisation Strategy

In May this year, TaDa Gaming announced it had been awarded a UK Gambling Commission licence, adding to those already gained from the Malta Gaming Authority, Romania’s ONJN, Sweden’s Spelinspektionen and the Hellenic Gaming Commission in Greece.

In a company interview published last month, TaDa’s Head of Business Development Bryam Jacquet outlined the firm’s glocalisation strategy.

“After a rigorous application process, we were delighted to receive the UKGC licence,” he said.

“It showcases us as a future-ready business prioritising good governance and long-term strategic and sustainable growth.

“Our successful growth strategy is based on creating trust for visibly fair games and transparency in business.

“As the UKGC licence is an industry benchmark, our credibility with operators, aggregators and players has been boosted significantly.”

He went on to pinpoint other regulated markets in TaDa’s sights.

“We expect the industry to become ever more regulated, especially Latin America, where we are currently expanding our presence in Argentina, Chile and Peru,” Jacquet said.

“Mexico is another developing market for us where have been building our brand for the last year.

“Recent success across U.S. states also encouraged us to apply for an AGCO licence to open up North American markets more fully.”

Jacques also stressed the importance of taking the idea of fish-shooting games to new levels, to demonstrate the studio’s ability to create dynamic and immersive content.

“Showing how we developed fish-shooting from the casino/arcade experience to online is a great way to reinforce that TaDa is the home of next-generation iGaming content,” he said.

Fortune Zombie by TaDa Gaming

“With Fortune Zombie, we moved the action from underwater to recognisable US-specific locations and designed familiar looking Bosses to create resonance.

“As players reach each level, the action moves to a new scene with new Bosses.

“This increases anticipation and determination to overcome the challenges and gives player satisfaction in reaching these levels.

“Adding randomly triggered events such as the jackpots or free shooting through the Grenade Launcher also keeps excitement levels high and players on full alert.

“Ocean King Jackpot, whilst set underwater with realistically detailed fish, takes players to a fantasy world of a skeleton vampire who plays a mean guitar solo.

“There is powerful action from creatures such as feature bomb crabs, which can set off chain bomb explosions, creating multiple multiplier wins; and then the action can change dramatically when players trigger an in game Roulette bonus, requiring a very different mindset.

“Special weapons such as the Phoenix or Dragon Power random flame bomb attack will cause a full screen explosion so the mix of fantastic and humorous gameplay plus big win potential is a key driver of longer rounds played per session with increased deposits per player.”

TaDa Gaming will be attending SBC Lisbon on September 16-18, G2E La Vegas in October and SIGMA Europe in November.