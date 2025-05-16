Six One Indie Showcase returns in May 2025

The Six One Indie Showcase officially returns on 22 May 2025, bringing fresh looks at 48 new and upcoming indie games, including MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, Hotel Barcelona, Future Vibe Check, and Truth Scrapper. As with past shows, the curation process is focussed on innovation and shining on a spotlight on the daring titles that’ll define the future of indie games.

Over 1,300 submissions were received for this showcase, with this list then whittled down by the Six One Indie team. As noted, the showcase has “a strong emphasis on uplifting the people behind the games and supporting developers who may not have access to traditional industry platforms,” and projects were chosen on this basis.

For a more comprehensive breakdown of the upcoming show, the Six One Indie team has detailed exactly what to expect. To kick off, the Petey’s Play Now Pre-Show will introduce the world to “7 overlooked indie gems” released earlier this year. Then, the main showcase will begin, featuring “world premieres, exclusive announcements, and exciting updates” for a range of upcoming games.

Following the conclusion of the live show, the Six One website will feature more in-depth looks at the featured games, with 20 hands-on previews offered, as well as 40 developer interviews.

To accompany this launch, there will also be a special Steam event running until 25 May 2025, with this featuring over 150 “wishlist-worthy” indies. Some of these will get exclusive new demos, and others will be specially-discounted during the event.

How to watch the Six One Indie Showcase

Those keen to tune into the Six One Indie Showcase won’t have to wait long. Here’s when the pre-show kicks off around the world:

Australia – 1:50 am AEST | 1:20 am ACST (23 May) | 11:50pm AWST (22 May)

– 1:50 am AEST | 1:20 am ACST (23 May) | 11:50pm AWST (22 May) New Zealand – 3:50 am NZST (23 May)

– 3:50 am NZST (23 May) United States – 8:50 am PT | 11:50 am ET (22 May)

– 8:50 am PT | 11:50 am ET (22 May) United Kingdom – 4:50 pm BST | 3:50 pm GMT (22 May)

The Six One Indie Showcase will air on YouTube, and you can now bookmark the link for a reminder closer to the date. Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest news and announcements from this show.

