New Sims 4 Kits add workshop and kitchen clutter, plus elderly style

Three new DLC Kits for The Sims 4 have been revealed, adding in a range of new clothing, accessories, and clutter items to make your lived experience more jazzy. While we’ve seen a range of neat Kits in recent years, these three are amongst the most interesting, with some very novel inclusions across the board.

First up, we’ve got the Sims 4 Kitchen Clutter Kit. This includes new lunchbox items, a recipe tablet, a kitchen timer, a fridge with colourful magnets, dishtowels, and various grocery items, to make your kitchen feel more used. We’ve already seen a lot of kitchen item DLCs – there’s even an entire Game Pack dedicated to cooking – but this Kit adds in some extra flavour with more family-oriented items. If you’re looking to create a kitchen that’s more rowdy, less polished, then you’ll find some neat inclusions here.

The second new Kit is the Restoration Workshop Kit, which is by far the most “different” add-on of the lot. This introduces a bunch of items all themed around a home workshop or garage, including new woodworking benches, modular shelves, clutter items, and tools. With this Kit, you can also “take well-loved, broken-down appliances, including reviving a microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator and stove with the Handiness Skill.”

Image: EA / Maxis

The final of the new additions is the Golden Years Kit, which adds in some goodies for the elderly of The Sims 4. It’s fair to say this group is often underserved in new content drops, so it’s great to see some treats for the olds, this go around.

As detailed, this new Kit introduces a host of new outfits for Elder Sims, allowing them to “express their individuality” in outfits made for them, and their leisurely activities (walking, light workouts at the gym, and so on). The Kit includes new skirts and scarf-adorned outfits, glasses with eyewear retainers, toupees, gardening gloves, and more.

While Kits tend to be small additions to The Sims 4, each of these has a cool quirk, and genuinely adds to the game. It’s great to see more content for Elder Sims, for one thing, and the new Workshop accessories will be particularly novel for those with a similarly cluttered garage at home (or in their parents’ home). The Kitchen Clutter Kit does feel a bit less necessary, but there’s always room for more homely accessories when styling your latest Sims house.

Those keen for these three Kits can download them from 1:00 am AEST on 2 May via the EA app, Epic Games Store, or Steam for PC, and on the PlayStation and Xbox stores.