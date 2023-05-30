Silent Hill: Ascension trailer and first details revealed

Upcoming interactive series Silent Hill: Ascension has been revealed in a new trailer, with fresh looks at its unfortunate cast, and the army of strange, twisted monsters they’ll face. The experience launches in 2023, and invites keen viewers to take part by aiding decision-making in live segments. It’s currently unclear how this process will work – whether it involves voting, actual gameplay, or social media comments – but it appears viewers will be able to influence the fates of each Ascension character.

The story will follow multiple main characters, located throughout the globe, with potential for these characters to suffer or survive, based on viewer participation.

‘In Silent Hill: Ascension ‎the actions of millions will determine the outcome,’ developer Genvid said of the ambitious project. ‘By the time the last scene streams, which characters have survived? Will those who are left be redeemed, damned, or suffer? Even the project’s creators do not know how Silent Hill: Ascension ‎will end. Instead, the character’s fates are in the audience’s hands.’

Chris Amaral, art director at Bad Robot Games, enthused about the art direction and immersive nature of the upcoming title, describing ‘disturbing, hyper-detailed characters’ and ‘other-worldly monsters’ that pay homage to Silent Hill mythology, while remaining unique to this experience.

Konami has high hopes for this spin-off, which will allow players to influence the story and work alongside other Silent Hill fans to reach for a satisfying conclusion.

‘For the first time in the SILENT HILL history, the collective audience will be able to influence the story, determining crucial outcomes for the complex, evolving characters in this series,’ Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Entertainment said. At this stage, how the streaming series will work remains unknown – but we’ll likely hear more about what’s in store as Konami and Genvid ramp up for a grand reveal.

Beyond Ascension, a number of other Silent Hill games are currently in the works, including a Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team, Silent Hill: Townfall from No Code and Annapurna Interactive, and Silent Hill f from NeoBards Entertainment.