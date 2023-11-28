News

 > News > Xbox

Silent Hill 2 remake is progressing smoothly, says Bloober Team

Bloober Team has provided a welcome update on the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake.
28 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
silent hill 2 remake update

PC

Image: Bloober Team / Konami

Share Icon

Bloober Team has provided a fresh update for its upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, reassuring fans that work on the game is still progressing steadily, and that patience will be rewarded. The remake was first announced in October 2022 alongside a range of other Silent Hill projects, and has received no updates since – but as Bloober Team makes clear, good things take time.

In a post on Twitter / X, the studio has expressed pride at being part of Konami’s vision for the Silent Hill franchise, and confirmed it is working steadily to live up to its legacy.

“Alongside our partner, we are diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality,” Bloober Team said. “On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication.”

In updating keen fans, Bloober Team also encouraged patience from fans, likely in response to repeated enquiries about progress on the game. “We kindly ask for a bit more patience,” the studio said. “Once Konami, as the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.”

Read: Silent Hill: The Short Message detailed in Australian Classification Board listing

It appears the first teasers and glimpses at Bloober Team’s works will come from Konami itself, when the publisher feels the time is right. As previously announced, there are a number of Silent Hill projects in the works, each of which requires its own space to breathe.

The most recent project, Silent Hill: Ascension, is an ongoing game with a hybrid televisual style that has achieved mixed reviews and lukewarm enthusiasm – but there are also a number of other highly-anticipated mainline games currently in development, including Silent Hill: The Short Message (not officially announced, but revealed by global ratings boards), NeoBards’s Silent Hill f, and No Code’s Silent Hill: Townfall.

We’ll likely hear about all of these games in future – so stay tuned for more details.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Hardware News PlayStation Xbox
More
PlayStation 5 PS5 Slim
?>
News

PS5 Slim Console Release Date Announced for Australia

The release date for the new PlayStation 5 Slim consoles have finally been announced for Australia, following a November release…

Edmond Tran
beyond good and evil game re-release
?>
News

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition confirmed by Microsoft

The Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has appeared on the Microsoft Store.

Leah J. Williams
Lisy Kane, photo by Bri Hammond
?>
News

VicScreen appoints game development veteran Lisy Kane to Board

Kane is a long-time games producer and advocate, associated with League of Geeks, Kepler Interactive, and Girl Geek Academy.

Edmond Tran
The Game Awards xbox microsoft announcement
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023 will feature mystery Xbox announcement

Xbox has confirmed it will appear at The Game Awards 2023 in some capacity.

Leah J. Williams
Absurd Ventures
?>
News

GTA veterans join Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser at new studio

Absurd Ventures is adding several notable recruits to its leadership team.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login