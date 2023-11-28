Silent Hill 2 remake is progressing smoothly, says Bloober Team

Bloober Team has provided a fresh update for its upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, reassuring fans that work on the game is still progressing steadily, and that patience will be rewarded. The remake was first announced in October 2022 alongside a range of other Silent Hill projects, and has received no updates since – but as Bloober Team makes clear, good things take time.

In a post on Twitter / X, the studio has expressed pride at being part of Konami’s vision for the Silent Hill franchise, and confirmed it is working steadily to live up to its legacy.

“Alongside our partner, we are diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality,” Bloober Team said. “On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication.”

In updating keen fans, Bloober Team also encouraged patience from fans, likely in response to repeated enquiries about progress on the game. “We kindly ask for a bit more patience,” the studio said. “Once Konami, as the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.”

Read: Silent Hill: The Short Message detailed in Australian Classification Board listing

It appears the first teasers and glimpses at Bloober Team’s works will come from Konami itself, when the publisher feels the time is right. As previously announced, there are a number of Silent Hill projects in the works, each of which requires its own space to breathe.

The most recent project, Silent Hill: Ascension, is an ongoing game with a hybrid televisual style that has achieved mixed reviews and lukewarm enthusiasm – but there are also a number of other highly-anticipated mainline games currently in development, including Silent Hill: The Short Message (not officially announced, but revealed by global ratings boards), NeoBards’s Silent Hill f, and No Code’s Silent Hill: Townfall.

We’ll likely hear about all of these games in future – so stay tuned for more details.