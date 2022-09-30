News

 > Culture

Shuhei Yoshida announced as keynote speaker for PAX Aus 2022

Shuhei Yoshida headlines PAX Aus 2022 as the major keynote speaker for the show.
30 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
shuhei yoshida pax aus 2022

Culture

Image: Supplied

Global games industry veteran and Head of PlayStation Indies, Shuhei Yoshida, has officially been announced as the keynote speaker for PAX Aus 2022. Those attending the show will get a rare opportunity to hear from the tenured executive, who was previously President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, before stepping back to focus on independent studios and games.

Yoshida will be holding the Storytime panel that takes place on Friday, 7 October 2022 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm AEDT in the Main Theatre of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Those keen to attend are advised to line up early, as there’s likely to be strong demand to hear Yoshida’s wisdom.

Not only does he boast a long career working at Sony, he’s also been a major part of many iconic Sony video game franchises – providing executive production and expertise on titles including Ape Escape, Jak and Daxter, and Gran Turismo.

shuhei yoshida sie pax aus 2022
Image: PAX Aus / ReedPop

Read: The biggest panels you should see at PAX Aus 2022

Yoshida joins a hearty line-up of exhibitors and guests at PAX Aus 2022, which boasts a strong presence from the local and international video games community.

Beyond Yoshida, attendees can expect to see representatives from studios including Sega, Square Enix, Bethesda and Devolver Digital on the show floor, and in the Melbourne surrounds. There’ll also be a strong presence from local Australian developers – including Massive Monster (Cult of the Lamb).

To browse the full array of panels and guest speakers at PAX Aus 2022, you can download the PAX mobile app, or head online for the current schedule.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
