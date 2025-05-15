Shroom and Gloom is Devolver Digital’s latest mushroom-inspired foray

Devolver Digital has announced it will publish Shroom and Gloom, a “first-person, roguelike double-deckbuilder” from Team Lazerbeam, continuing a funny trend. The last major game the publisher announced was a first-person shooter set on a planet overrun by mushrooms (Mycopunk). Its latest signing is also “bursting with fungal foes.”

We’ve had the era of frogs. We’ve had the era of crows. Now is the era of the mushroom.

In Shroom and Gloom, you’ll travel various dungeons, wielding two unique decks. One is an exploration deck that allows you to plow through environmental puzzles, unlocking new areas as you roam. The other is a combat deck that lets you fire off attacks at a range of enemies, including mushroom beings.

The further you travel, the more unique cards you’ll unlock, paving your way through challenges. With each step, the game will grow tougher, as “the heart of The Gloom” is traversed, providing opportunity to build and rebuild your decks in new ways.

Here’s the game’s official description, per Devolver Digital:

“Shroom and Gloom offers unique ways for players to grow and modify their cards across two distinct decks, infinitely. Use the combat deck to survive fierce battles, and the explore deck to navigate dungeons, transform your cards, and unlock new weapons and abilities! Grow low level starting cards into over-powered attacks, or modify rare cards into game-breaking super-weapons.”

Read: Mycopunk preview – A mushroom-infused fever dream FPS

Image: Team Lazerbeam

An added quirk in gameplay is that you’ll actually defeat and then eat your enemies. The game features “a bounty of ways for you to season, skewer or roast your foes,” with this (slightly depraved) act gaining you health. You can also use your enemies in more complex recipes, repurposing their remains for “game-changing” soups.

If that all sounds delightful, the better news is Shroom and Gloom now has a demo available via Steam, including dozens of levels to plow through and plenty of mushrooms to devour.

Currently, Team Lazerbeam is planning to launch the game in early access, later in 2025. Feedback from the demo is likely to help shape and grow the upcoming game. Stay tuned for more on Shroom and Gloom.