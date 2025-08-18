It’s been a long wait — more than two decades, in fact — but Shantae fans are finally getting a piece of gaming history on Nintendo Switch. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will release digitally on August 19, bringing a lost Game Boy Advance title back to life for modern players.

Originally conceived for the Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s, Risky Revolution was shelved during development and remained unseen for years.

It became one of those near-mythical lost projects, whispered about by fans but never officially playable.

That changes this week. WayForward, the studio behind the Shantae franchise, has resurrected the project and fully adapted it for modern platforms, with Switch standing front and center as one of the key launch consoles.

For Shantae’s dedicated community, the release feels like more than just another entry in the series — it’s a reclamation of lost history. For newer fans, it’s the chance to experience a Shantae adventure that bridges the gap between the series’ handheld beginnings and its eventual rise in popularity on digital storefronts.

A Lost Game Boy Advance Treasure Resurfaces

Back when Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution was originally pitched, the Game Boy Advance was home to colorful platformers and experimental action-adventures.

Shantae’s first game had launched on the Game Boy Color in 2002 but arrived too late in the console’s life cycle to gain momentum. The sequel planned for GBA looked set to expand her world significantly, yet it was shelved before reaching shelves.

That decision left fans with questions for years, and the project itself developed a kind of legendary aura. Now, Nintendo Switch owners get to see what they missed; a complete, polished version that captures the spirit of the early 2000s while benefiting from modern conveniences like save states and smoother performance.

A Natural Fit on Switch

There’s something poetic about Shantae Advance finally making its debut on Switch. Nintendo’s hybrid console has become a haven for retro-inspired games, especially platformers that channel handheld DNA. Shantae, with her mix of belly-dancing magic and Metroidvania structure, thrives in that space.

Switch players have already seen several Shantae titles arrive digitally, but Risky Revolution holds a unique place.

It’s not a remake, not a spinoff, and not a modern continuation — it’s a genuine time capsule. The art, the design, and even the soundtrack feel rooted in the GBA’s golden era, and that makes it stand out in today’s crowded indie landscape.

Expanding Shantae’s Legacy

The release also broadens Shantae’s legacy. Over the years, the series has grown from cult classic to a recognizable brand, standing alongside other beloved indie icons. But Risky Revolution represents a missing puzzle piece. It gives long-time fans insight into where WayForward wanted to take the franchise, and how those early design choices shaped later entries.

The Switch 2 is expected to dominate Nintendo’s return to Gamescom 2025, with the console pulling headlines with its growing library.

However, the original Switch still has a strong foothold among fans. A nostalgic platformer like this bridges the generational gap, giving both consoles a reason to celebrate.

Shantae Advance Release Date

There’s always something bittersweet about finally playing a game that almost never existed. Now, instead of staying a footnote in gaming history, the game takes its rightful place as a playable part of the series’ timeline.

For Nintendo fans, that means dusting off the magic lamp once again, jumping into a vibrant world, and celebrating a franchise that has always thrived on charm and persistence.

From August 19, that jump back into a nostalgic series is made possible.