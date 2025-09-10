News > News > Game Development

SEGA Teases Four Mystery Games Ahead of Major Tokyo Game Show Line-Up

With 2025’s Tokyo Game Show right around the corner, developers and publishers are starting to lift the curtain on their plans for the event. SEGA, which also oversees companies such as Atlus, have teased what it might have in store.

In a visual released by the company, some games were already present, such as Persona 3 Reload and Virtual Fighter 5, but there were four blank spaces with the words “coming soon” written over them, naturally leading to speculation as to upcoming Sega games.

Like a Dragon?

The Like a Dragon series (formerly known as Yakuza) is one of Sega’s prolific titles.

While the new mainline releases are still multiple years apart, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios has put out either a new mainline game, spinoff or remake in the series annually for the last three years, only missing 2022, before releasing games in both 2021 and 2020.

This, combined with the positive critical and commercial reception of the games makes them a very consistent name in gaming, especially at a time when development for new games can be so costly and time consuming.

Persona 4: Revival?

Revealed in June 2025, a remake of Persona 4 in order to bring it in line with the gameplay experience of both Persona 5, and the recently released remake of Persona 3, is in the works.

During its initial reveal, there was some discussion about the lack of in-game content shown, with the trailer itself being very brief. This could, therefore, be an excellent time for SEGA to show off more of the game, even if it isn’t expected to release until later on in 2026 or even 2027. 

Unannounced Games

Of course, attention will also turn to games that people are anticipating even if they haven’t been announced – with Persona 6 being a prime example of a game in that category.

Despite the recent reveal of the Persona 4 remake, there’s a lot of hunger in the Persona community for word on the next mainline entry, even after the successful release of Atlus’ Metaphor: ReFantazio in 2024. There is also a chance that some of these unannounced games could become clear before the show itself, such as through Nintendo or Sony’s independent showcases.

