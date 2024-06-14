News

 > News > Game Development

Screen NSW is offering Gamescom travel grants for local game devs

Eligible local NSW game developers planning to head to Gamescom 2024 are now encouraged to apply.
14 Jun 2024
Leah J. Williams
gamescom 2023 robot

Game Development

Image: Gamescom

Share Icon

Screen NSW has announced a new Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program, designed to support experienced NSW game developers with travel to and from Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany. This is the first year Screen NSW has offered this fund, and it arrives as part of an expanded commitment from the NSW Government to step up support for game development in the state.

As many will know, NSW has historically lagged behind other states in funding support for video game development – but over the last year, a concerted push from local developers and advocacy bodies has inspired new government policy, with a greater understanding of the economic and cultural benefits of video games.

“Gamescom is an essential event for game makers and digital games businesses from around the world, providing the opportunity to network and collaborate, develop international business relationships, as well as gain invaluable insight into new industry trends and technologies,” Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW said.

Read: What video game funding really means for local Australian developers

“Supporting NSW practitioners travelling to Cologne through Screen NSW’s Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program will highlight to international markets the high calibre of talent we have in NSW and means local practitioners will return to the state equipped with global connections, more industry knowledge and can further build on their creativity and capacity to create world class games.”

The total funding allocated amounts to AUD $25,000, with eligible applicants able to claim up to AUD $5,000 for individual travel. There is strict criteria for claiming this budget, as developers will need to have a commercial game or multiple games to market at the event. The press release also highlights experience as being essential.

Competition for this funding is likely to be very tight. With limited spots, Screen NSW will also be keen to support the best, most compelling representatives for NSW – so applications should be well-developed and considered.

NSW developers with a commercial game to market, hoping to head to Gamescom 2024, can learn more about the new Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program on the Screen NSW website. Applications close on 27 June 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
armless samurai game uts student games showcase
?>
News

UTS Student Games Showcase returns in June 2024

The UTS Student Games Showcase will feature new and in-development works from Sydney-based game design students.

Leah J. Williams
hatsune miku mtg secret lair
?>
News

Hatsune Miku's latest MTG: Secret Lair drop includes a potent Commander

Here's all the cards included in the "Summer" edition of the Hatsune Miku x MTG: Secret Lair crossover.

Leah J. Williams
Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies
?>
News

Shimmering Skies revealed as the fifth Disney Lorcana set

The newly announced Disney Lorcana set, Shimmering Skies, looks set to feature interesting new characters and mechanics.

Steph Panecasio
Monster Hunter Rise key art
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Game Catalogue for June 2024

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in June 2024.

Leah J. Williams
cities skylines 2
?>
News

Cities: Skylines 2 discovers a fix for high rent: nuking landlords

Cities: Skylines 2 will no longer feature virtual landlords, as they rocketed up rent.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login