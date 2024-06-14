Screen NSW is offering Gamescom travel grants for local game devs

Screen NSW has announced a new Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program, designed to support experienced NSW game developers with travel to and from Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany. This is the first year Screen NSW has offered this fund, and it arrives as part of an expanded commitment from the NSW Government to step up support for game development in the state.

As many will know, NSW has historically lagged behind other states in funding support for video game development – but over the last year, a concerted push from local developers and advocacy bodies has inspired new government policy, with a greater understanding of the economic and cultural benefits of video games.

“Gamescom is an essential event for game makers and digital games businesses from around the world, providing the opportunity to network and collaborate, develop international business relationships, as well as gain invaluable insight into new industry trends and technologies,” Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW said.

“Supporting NSW practitioners travelling to Cologne through Screen NSW’s Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program will highlight to international markets the high calibre of talent we have in NSW and means local practitioners will return to the state equipped with global connections, more industry knowledge and can further build on their creativity and capacity to create world class games.”

The total funding allocated amounts to AUD $25,000, with eligible applicants able to claim up to AUD $5,000 for individual travel. There is strict criteria for claiming this budget, as developers will need to have a commercial game or multiple games to market at the event. The press release also highlights experience as being essential.

Competition for this funding is likely to be very tight. With limited spots, Screen NSW will also be keen to support the best, most compelling representatives for NSW – so applications should be well-developed and considered.

NSW developers with a commercial game to market, hoping to head to Gamescom 2024, can learn more about the new Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program on the Screen NSW website. Applications close on 27 June 2024.