Screen Australia announces funding support for Guck, Chaos Theory Games, and more

Screen Australia has announced support for a range of national screen and game initiatives, with the aim of fostering training and skills development across the country. As detailed, the funding program is designed to address skills shortages across the local screen and games industries, ensuring companies have the means to provide high-level training to early and mid-career workers.

“Screen Australia is committed to supporting the skills and talent required for the future success of the Australian screen industry,” Ken Crouch, Screen Australia’s Head of Industry Development said. “The Skills Development Fund and BTL Next Step initiatives provide unique opportunities for professional crew and gamemakers to gain the necessary skills and knowledge to advance their careers.”

Amongst the companies supported in the latest round of funding are two notable Australian game studios: Guck, and Chaos Theory Games.

Guck is being supported to expand their “commitment to investing in professional skills, leadership skills and creative cultural practice through Guckster Academy” and “to assist the needs of their team while enabling wellbeing, connection to culture and empowerment as they work to create Australia’s first Aboriginal-led mobile game.”

Funding for Chaos Theory Games will also enable professional skills growth within the studio, via its Iron Crab Level Up Initiative.

“With this support, Chaos Theory’s Iron Crab Level Up Initiative looks to equip their team with the skills necessary to excel in upcoming game productions including Crab God,” Screen Australia said. “This program will empower Chaos Theory’s gamemakers – ensuring they can meet the unique challenges of these projects and, in the broader context, contribute to the growth and innovation of the Australian video game industry.”

Beyond Guck and Chaos Theory Games, a range of other screen-based initiatives and individuals have been supported by the latest round of Screen Australia funding, with each receiving a portion of the AUD $560,000 fund.

As noted in the Screen Australia press release, the organisation has now provided over AUD $3.4 million for training and skills development within the Australian screen and games industries.