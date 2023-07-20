Screen Australia announces $3 million support for selection of local games

Screen Australia has announced the recipients of over AUD $3 million in digital games funding, with this initiative aiming to elevate Australia’s creative output, regardless of state boundaries. An array of studios and developers have been chosen as part of the funding program, with each receiving a share of the fund to aid production and development on upcoming games.

In addition to AUD $2.4 million provided to individual developers, AUD $600,000 has been allocated to support two First Nations-led game studios: Guck, which is currently developing Future Folklore, and Awesome Black, a social enterprise aiding First Nations creatives in developing content.

‘It was amazing to see the high volume of incredibly strong applications for this latest round of Games: Expansion Pack and also for the inaugural First Nations Games Studio fund,’ Graeme Mason, Screen Australia CEO said in a press release.

‘These projects and these studios represent a fantastic mix of exciting games from talented creators around the country and it is great to be able to support them to accelerate their skills and talent, and to bring their creative visions to life.’

The following games have been funded as part of Screen Australia’s latest round of support:

Ailuri (NSW) – ‘A 2D, hand-drawn cooperative exploration platformer where players take on the role of the titular Ailuri, a red panda who rescues endangered animals.’

