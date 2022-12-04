News

 > News > PC

Saints Row 4 is going free on the Epic Games Store

The news arrives following a major, worldwide upgrade to the game on Steam.
5 Dec 2022
Leah J. Williams
saints row 4 game

PC

Image: Volition

Share Icon

Volition’s best Saints Row game is set to be offered as a freebie on the Epic Games Store in mid-December, with every Epic user able to nab the game for their growing libraries. This version of the game will be the Saints Row 4: Re-Elected deluxe edition, which includes a number of additional DLC chapters and expansions.

Notably, Saints Row 4 is in the process of being updated over on Steam, with all players who already own the game receiving the Re-Elected DLC packs for free when they initiate the incoming game update on 8 December 2022. This is due to the individual packs being delisted online, with all of them being collated into the already-available Re-Elected package.

Those using the Epic Games storefront will be able to claim the entire game for free on 9 December 2022, alongside ‘bullet hell’ dungeon crawler Wildcat Gun Machine. This adventure from Chunkybox Games combines a cutesy, colourful aesthetic with high-speed, high-stress battles against a range of fleshy, mechanical machines.

Read: Saints Row (2022) review – An old-fashioned open world game

Both games will be available until 16 December 2022, when they’ll be replaced by a brand new free game offering – likely to be Christmas or festive-themed.

If you’ve yet to play Saints Row 4, it’s well worth grabbing. While it looks to be a standard open-world action-adventure, it’s much stranger than its cover suggests. After all, it’s a game that puts you in the shoes of the President of the United States, and asks you to conquer aliens invading Earth by imbuing yourself with a range of superpowers.

It’s also infamous for initially being banned in Australia due to its depiction of an Alien Anal Probe weapon that caught the ire of the local classification board. The was eventually modified, and the game was cleared to be released as planned.

Keep an eye out for Saints Row 4 and Wildcat Gun Machine when they launch as free games on the Epic Games Store from 9-16 December 2022. In the meantime, if you’re looking for other free games you can now claim Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box via the storefront.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
flamecraft christmas gift guide board games
?>
News

The best Christmas gifts for fans of board games

If you're looking to buy Christmas gifts for a board game lover, here's a few ideas to get you started.

Leah J. Williams
Dragon Age Dreadwolf Dragon Age Day 2022
?>
News

New Dragon Age Dreadwolf cinematic released for Dragon Age Day

Bioware has released a new cinematic for the upcoming Dragon Age sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, in celebration of Dragon Age…

Edmond Tran
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Xbox
?>
News

Monster Hunter Rise heading to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation

Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles…

Emily Shiel
Diablo 4 iv activision albany union vote
?>
News

Blizzard Albany QA workers successfully form union

Blizzard Albany QA workers have successfully voted to form a union, despite protests from Activision Blizzard management.

Leah J. Williams
fortnite chapter 4 season one
?>
News

Fortnite Chapter 4 introduces The Witcher, Doom, My Hero Academia

Fortnite is getting wilder and weirder in its latest season of content. Here's everything new to the game.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login