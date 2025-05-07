GenAI remains major obstacle in SAG-AFTRA voice actor negotiations

SAG-AFTRA has pushed back on a “best and last” offer from video game publishers sent public, as negotiations for a better contract for video game voice actors continues. Since July 2024, union voice actors have been on strike over a variety of concerns, most notably, the rise of AI voice replication, and how this could exploit the work of actors.

Since this date, union voice actors have not been able to work on games without an interim agreement, withholding services from major studios including Activision Productions, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts Productions, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games.

These studios are noted as being party to the ongoing contract negotiations, as some of the biggest names in video game publishing.

Per a new report from Variety, negotiations have been progressing, with 24 out of 25 proposals from SAG-AFTRA now met. But the final sticking point is a major one – the use of generative AI in video game voicework. It’s the main reason why actors began striking in the first place.

In a statement to Variety, Audrey Cooling, spokesperson for the video game producers party to the Interactive Media Agreement expressed concerns that SAG-AFTRA might “choose to walk away” from negotiations, despite an agreement being so close.

Read: SAG-AFTRA says proposed VA contract still has “alarming loopholes”

“Our proposal includes wage increases of over 24% for SAG-AFTRA-represented performers in video games, enhanced health and safety protections, industry-leading terms of use for AI digital replicas in-game and additional compensation for the use of an actor’s performance in other games. This is our last and best offer, and we hope the union will return to the table so we can reach a deal,” Cooling said.

In a pushback to this statement, SAG-AFTRA has condemned the studios for their alleged “attempt to sow confusion in the community by releasing misleading rhetoric about our ongoing negotiations.” The union further claimed the “last and best offer” release – published in full by Variety – was not part of an agreed endpoint for discussions.

It also says it responded to the publicly-published release within 72 hours, and had yet to receive a response. It alleges the move to publicly release it was designed to force the issue, mischaracterising how negotiations are progressing.

As noted in a publicly-released counteroffer, there remains many needed changes to contract wording for voice actors to get the protections they desire. As published, these changes include use and compensation for digital voice replicas, as well as baked-in implementation of consent.

SAG-AFTRA awaits a formal response to their counteroffer from the studios, with the hopes the final sticking point of generative AI implementation will be meaningfully addressed soon. Until then, it appears union voice actors remain on strike, and that work on upcoming video game projects remains at a standstill.