Online trading platform Robinhood Markets has announced a staggering 100% year-on-year increase in its revenues for Q3 2025, posting a record $1.27 billion.

It has been a stellar year for the financial technology company which expanded its prediction markets offering in March after launching a hub in partnership with events contracts giant Kalshi.

Among the other main highlights as Robinhood reported its third quarter 2025 results was the company’s net income had increased to $556 million, a 271% hike on the $150 million generated through the same period last year.

Net deposits achieved a record $20.4 billion for the quarter, taking the year-to-date earnings past the $50 billion recorded for the whole of 2024.

Cryptocurrency trading revenue climbed to $268 million, a 300% year-on-year increase, while the number of subscribers to its $5-a-month Robinhood Gold Membership scheme rocketed by more than 75% to 3.88 million.

Robinhood’s Power Move Into Prediction Markets

Robinhood took a first step into the arena of prediction markets in the US by offering event contracts on the outcome of the presidential election last October.

Plans to offer contracts on February’s SuperBowl LIX were shelved after just one day following a request from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFCT), the independent federal regulatory agency that oversees real-money prediction markets.

Robinhood then took a decisive move, partnering with events platform Kalshi to launch its own hub in March.

Robinhood’s Q3 2025 financial highlights

Sports prediction markets had traded over $2 billion at Kalshi in the first six months of 2025 and the privately owned platform has proved to be a powerful ally.

Robinhood’s progress in this emerging marketplace has been rapid and in Q3 2025 its prediction market contract volume reached 2.3 billion.

That return over three months from July through September has already been eclipsed by performance in October, where volume reached 2.5 billion contracts.

Speaking during the earnings call, Chairman and CEO Vlad Tenev could not disguise his enthusiasm for Robinhood’s prized new venture.

“Prediction markets are really on fire,” he said.

“It’s hard to believe that we launched this just about a year ago, with the presidential election markets.

“We’ve doubled volume every quarter since then to 2.3 billion contracts in Q3, and the month of October alone was up to 2.5 billion contracts.

“So, October by itself was bigger than all of Q3 combined.

“Customers really love the product, and we’re bringing them even more.

“We’re now at over a thousand live contracts, and we’ve expanded categories, so it’s not just sports, but also economics, politics, culture.

We’re making the UI much cleaner, the experience even better, and I think it’s really exciting to see where this can go.”

Moving Into Full-Scale Wealth Management

The growth of its prediction markets offering and adding Bitstamp has brought Robinhood’s business lines up to 11.

In the press release that accompanied Robinhood’s Q3 2025 earnings presentation, Chief Financial Officer, Jason Warnick, stressed the importance of regularly expanding its financial services.

“Q3 was another strong quarter of profitable growth, and we continued to diversify our business, adding two more business lines—Prediction Markets and Bitstamp—that are generating approximately $100 million or more in annualized revenues,” he said.

Robinhood has added Prediction Markets and Bitstamp to its business lines

“And Q4 is off to a strong start in October, with record monthly trading volumes across equities, options, prediction markets, and futures, and new highs for margin balances.”

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood’s web and mobile services enable users to trade stocks, options, futures including event contracts and cryptocurrency.

The company is introducing new offerings, with Robinhood Banking already having started its early customer rollout while Robinhood Social will follow, and Tenev is determined to keep the firm at the forefront of any new developments within the financial services field.

“Over time there will be new products, new product categories like prediction markets that arise and we want to use our combination of best-in-class user experience and also economics to make sure we’re a big player in everything that customers want to do with their money.

“Not just in the US, but increasingly globally.

“So, it’s going to be a combination of getting broader, but also, it’s like selectively going deeper in areas where we feel like we have a competitive advantage.”