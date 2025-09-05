Revolver Gaming will debut an industry-first triangular reel mechanic with its release of Pyramid of Ra later this month.

The innovative configuration for online slots will no doubt be viewed with interest by other iGaming studios in what is a highly competitive industry.

Ryan Lazarus, Director of Partnerships at Revolver Gaming, said: “Pyramid of Ra represents everything we strive for at Revolver – innovation, excitement, and player-first design.

“The triangular reel mechanic is a true industry-first and sets a new benchmark for creativity in slot games.

“We’re confident this release will not only delight players but also deliver strong results for our operator partners.”

You can get an early feel for the triangular reels by playing the Pyramid of Ra demo here.

Official Release Date For Pyramid Of Ra

Revolver Gaming has declared that Pyramid of Ra will be its flagship title release for the third quarter of this year and it is due to go live globally on September 22, 2025.

The groundbreaking slot with the industry’s first triangular reels will be available on both mobile and desktop and in 23 language variations.

The London-based iGaming studio has naturally recommended that operators highlight its significance by placing it at the top of the new offerings in its lobby.

As with any new game mechanic, it will take players a while to adapt to the new look and feel.

With Pyramid of Ra, it is important for players to note that winning clusters form when symbols connect by their sides, not their corners.

The game features the deities of Egypt, Ra, Anubis, Sobek, Bastet and Uraeus and play takes place in a pyramid under the watchful Eye of Ra, which is able to unleash random multiplier prizes.

Consecutive cluster wins can unlock milestone bonuses and the appearance of sacred scarab beetles will trigger a free games feature.

As a player progresses by collecting Ankh symbols in the bonus round, the pyramid will expand with new rows and extra spins.

Revolver Gaming’s Growing Portfolio

Revolver Gaming studio was founded in 2010 and began life as a developer and creator of online casino games.

That has continued to this day with a growing portfolio of HTML5 optimized slots, but the firm also now offers a complete integration platform, its proprietary Remote Gaming Server.

The company’s initial creations included Pets Payday, a 3×5 reel slot which was originally released as a Flash game in 2013.

That has since been updated, improved and is now delivered in HTML5 along with the studio’s other popular titles such as Reign of Gnomes, Neon Blaze and Robin Hood And His Merry Wins.

Next on the horizon should be the launch of Harley QuickWin, a 3×5 slot which, as you could probably anticipate, features host Harley whose appearance can unlock a Quickwin feature.