Return to Monkey Island arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X/S in November

Following a strong launch on PC and Nintendo Switch, Return to Monkey Island is officially landing on new consoles. From 8 November 2022, keen players will be able to hop into this award-winning GOTY contender on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be included on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on the same date.

If you’ve yet to jump into this modern classic, now is a perfect time. While you may want to hop into the original games before you kickstart this long-awaited sequel, the game does a great job of running down the basics, and introducing you to the franchise’s hapless and loveable protagonist, Guybrush Threepwood.

His adventures have stood the test of time – and this sequel manages to capture all the charm and delight of its predecessors, despite the long gap between releases. The original game, The Secret of Monkey Island, is celebrating its 32nd birthday this year, marking a major innings in the world of video games.

That we’re still talking about Monkey Island today is testament to the quality and prowess of this landmark point-and-click series.

In our review of the game, we gave it a full five stars for its ingenuity and creativity. Here’s what GamesHub’s Edmond Tran had to say of the adventure:

‘Return to Monkey Island isn’t a grand reinvention of point-and-click adventure games in mechanical or narrative ambition. It is, quite literally, a return. It sticks to its own identity, and aims to be the best version of itself – a comforting, charming game with great characters and amusingly esoteric puzzles.’

‘That a new Monkey Island game exists with Gilbert and Grossman at the helm makes Return to Monkey Island an attraction well worth the curiosity. And that this traditional format still satisfies while remaining largely unchanged, several decades later, speaks volumes about how timeless their ideas and this world have always been.’

That’s high praise indeed, and should give you a well-rounded idea of just how good this game really is. Whether you’re in it for the nostalgia, or you’re just looking for a swashbuckling distraction, you should keep this upcoming release on your radar.

Return to Monkey Island launches for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 8 November 2022.