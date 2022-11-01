News

 > News > PlayStation

Return to Monkey Island arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X/S in November

Return to Monkey Island is officially launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
2 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
Return to Monkey Island review pc adventure game

PlayStation

Image: Terrible Toybox / Devolver Digital

Share Icon

Following a strong launch on PC and Nintendo Switch, Return to Monkey Island is officially landing on new consoles. From 8 November 2022, keen players will be able to hop into this award-winning GOTY contender on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be included on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on the same date.

If you’ve yet to jump into this modern classic, now is a perfect time. While you may want to hop into the original games before you kickstart this long-awaited sequel, the game does a great job of running down the basics, and introducing you to the franchise’s hapless and loveable protagonist, Guybrush Threepwood.

His adventures have stood the test of time – and this sequel manages to capture all the charm and delight of its predecessors, despite the long gap between releases. The original game, The Secret of Monkey Island, is celebrating its 32nd birthday this year, marking a major innings in the world of video games.

That we’re still talking about Monkey Island today is testament to the quality and prowess of this landmark point-and-click series.

Read: New Xbox Game Pass titles for November 2022 announced

In our review of the game, we gave it a full five stars for its ingenuity and creativity. Here’s what GamesHub’s Edmond Tran had to say of the adventure:

Return to Monkey Island isn’t a grand reinvention of point-and-click adventure games in mechanical or narrative ambition. It is, quite literally, a return. It sticks to its own identity, and aims to be the best version of itself – a comforting, charming game with great characters and amusingly esoteric puzzles.’

‘That a new Monkey Island game exists with Gilbert and Grossman at the helm makes Return to Monkey Island an attraction well worth the curiosity. And that this traditional format still satisfies while remaining largely unchanged, several decades later, speaks volumes about how timeless their ideas and this world have always been.’

That’s high praise indeed, and should give you a well-rounded idea of just how good this game really is. Whether you’re in it for the nostalgia, or you’re just looking for a swashbuckling distraction, you should keep this upcoming release on your radar.

Return to Monkey Island launches for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 8 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
playstation store sale deals ps4 ps5
?>
News

The best deals from the PlayStation Store in November 2022

The PlayStation Store is currently holding three concurrent sales – and they're all jolly good.

Leah J. Williams
last of us board game
?>
News

The Last of Us is getting a board game adaptation

The new adaptation is designed by Themeborne, and will feature survival gameplay.

Leah J. Williams
kojima productions
?>
News

Hideo Kojima adds Shiori Kutsuna to mystery game

The mystery game from Kojima Productions is yet to be fully revealed – but we do know who'll star in…

Leah J. Williams
old man's journey apple arcade november 2022
?>
News

Every game coming to Apple Arcade in November 2022

Here's everything you can expect to see on Apple Arcade in November 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Dwarf Fortress is being updated for Steam and Itch.io
?>
News

Highly influential game Dwarf Fortress finally coming to Steam

First released in 2006, Dwarf Fortress and its highly-complex colony building mechanics inspired games like Minecraft and Rimworld.

Edmond Tran

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login