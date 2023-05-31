Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC in July 2023

PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is officially launching for Windows PC on 26 July 2023. It’s just the latest PlayStation adventure to launch on the platform, and follows in the footsteps of The Last of Us, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Uncharted, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

In 2022, Sony announced its intention to push harder into the PC games market, with ambitious intentions to sell around US $300 million worth of PC games in FY22. Its financial report from this period indicated success, with a massive increase in its ‘Other’ sales segment, which jumped year-on-year from US $1.3 billion to US $2.4 billion.

As PC Gamer noted at the time, the ‘Other’ category relates to ‘revenue from peripherals including PlayStation VR and revenue from sales of first-party titles on platforms other than PlayStation consoles’. This seemed to indicate strong growth for PlayStation’s PC game sales – which likely accounts for an increase in exclusives landing on the platform.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PC is being handled by Nixxes Software, which has enthused about the project in a new PlayStation Blog.

‘We are thrilled and honoured to bring this iconic franchise to a new audience,’ Julian Huijbregts of Nixxes said. ‘If you haven’t played a game from this series before, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an excellent one to start with. The game is a visual spectacle that is perfectly suitable for newcomers thanks to a standalone storyline and the introduction of two brand new characters: Rivet & Kit.’

According to details provided by Huijbregts, the PC version of Rift Apart will feature ray-tracing with a number of quality settings, and the ability to use 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 ultra-wide monitors with cutscenes and gameplay tailored to suit these aspect ratios. The game will also support unlocked frame rates, and upscaling tech for crisper graphics.

The game will be compatible with mouse and keyboard, but anyone who plays the game using a controller on PC will be able to feel the game’s haptic feedback and trigger effects, as in the original console release.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now available for preorder on Steam and the Epic Games Store.