QuakeCon 2022 will feature Redfall, Fallout 76, and more

QuakeCon 2022 is kicking off this August with a range of panels spotlighting Bethesda games, including Quake, Redfall, Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls Online and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Between 18-20 August, fans will be able to tune in for developer talks, tournaments, giveaways, and sales, with the newly-released streaming schedule giving a fair idea of what to expect.

At this stage, we don’t know if there’ll be any brand-new announcements during QuakeCon 2022, however, the eventually usually plays host to a surprise or two. Despite the name, it also usually features grand appearances from many Bethesda games, and that certainly appears to be the case this year.

Here’s how to tune into the show, and what to expect when it airs.

When is QuakeCon 2022?

QuakeCon 2022 officially kicks off with a pre-show beginning at 12:15 pm ET on 18 August 2022. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

Australia (19 August) – 2:15 am AEST | 1:45 am ACST | 12:15 am AWST

(19 August) – 2:15 am AEST | 1:45 am ACST | 12:15 am AWST United States (18 August) – 12:15 pm ET | 9:15 am PT

(18 August) – 12:15 pm ET | 9:15 am PT United Kingdom (18 August) – 6:00 pm CET | 5:15 pm BST

The show will be streamed live between 18 August and 20 August on the Bethesda Twitch channel, and other streaming locations specified by the schedule.

QuakeCon 2022: Panel highlights

Image: Bethesda

There’s plenty of good-looking stuff taking place during QuakeCon 2022, with a number of panels that sound worthwhile. Here are a few highlights that pique our interest:

QuakeCon 2022 Pre-Show (2:15 am AEST, 19 August) – This show will kick off the annual event, and might contain some tantalising tidbits. Should any surprise announcements be in store, expect them to be made during this keynote.

Bringing Redfall to Life with Arkane Austin (3:15 am AEST, 19 August) – This panel should give a deeper look at upcoming vampire shooter Redfall, and will hopefully come with a new look at gameplay.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Talkin’ Tamriel (3:45 am AEST, 19 August) – While The Elder Scrolls Online recently got a brand new pack in the form of High Isle, this panel could reveal more about the future of the beloved online multiplayer game.

Fallout 76 | Expeditions: The Pitt and Beyond! (6:30 am AEST, 19 August) – This panel will explore the future of Fallout 76, as well as the returning locale of The Pitt. For those who’ve fallen off the bandwagon, it should be an eye-opening showing of how much Fallout 76 has grown.

ESO Cook-off (1:00 am AEST, 20 August) – If you’ve ever wanted to see a competitive baking show themed around the world of The Elder Scrolls, this should hopefully be an absolute blast.

Bethesda Nostalgia Panel (4:30 am AEST, 20 August) – For the veterans amongst us, this panel should bring back delightful memories of Bethesda’s past.

Beyond these, there are plenty of other options, including some panels that clash – but you’ll need to browse for yourself to see what takes your fancy.

QuakeCon 2022 takes place from 18-20 August 2022. Check out the full event schedule.