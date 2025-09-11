News > News > PlayStation

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games For September Revealed

11 Sep 2025 10:22
Peter Morgan
PS Plus Games

PlayStation

Share Icon

Another month, another lineup of free games to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers. September’s PS Plus games lineup for Essential members, revealed earlier this month, included Psychonauts 2, Viewfinder and Stardew Valley.

For PS Plus Extra subscribers, joining their library this month will be a total of seven titles, while PS Plus Premium subscribers can expect all of those games, as well as Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

While this lineup might lack any obvious stand-out titles, digging deeper might help players discover some cult classics that appeal to their interests.

PS Plus Games September

  • WWE 2K25
  • Persona 5 Tactics
  • Green Hell
  • Fate/Samurai Remnant
  • Crow Country
  • The Invincible
  • Conscript

Crow Country

This survival horror title set in an abandoned theme park closely borrows from the tone of PS1 horror titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, creating an atmospheric and nostalgic edge to prop up a game focused on puzzles, and an unfolding mystery.

With retro graphics and nostalgic experiences being something that are increasingly popular in gaming, catalogues such as Xbox Retro Classics are seeing an influx of older titles, with PS Plus Premium last month featuring Resident Evil 2 and 3 on their service.

Fate/Samurai Remnant

An open-world, hack-and-slash adventure, Fate/Samurai Remnant is a 2023 entry in the Fate series that features dodging and timed attacks as a strong element of its gameplay, bringing it closer in line with modern action role-playing games.

While this might not be enough to add a huge amount of depth that keeps players coming back to master the game, it is a sprawling journey that can give players a world to immerse themselves in that they might not have expected to find.

Conscript

A survival-horror game set in the real-world without any need for fantastical elements, Conscript is about showcasing the truly horrific experience of being thrown into the midst of a war.

Utilising a top down perspective that evokes older entries of franchises like Resident Evil, Conscript places players in the position of a French soldier in 1916 gives players a flexible experience that features multiple endings, making repeated playthroughs worth your time if you want to see everything that it has to offer. Conscript has received praise for its atmosphere and its ability to successfully innovate on an old formula throu

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

Neymar Jr
?>
News

Neymar Jr Misses Shot For Glory At Online Poker World Championship

There was a very familiar poker face sat around the virtual card table during Wednesday’s session of the 2025 World…

Jim Munro
Football Manager 26 Release Date
?>
News

Football Manager 26 Launches on November 4th, Lands on Game Pass Day One

The much-anticipated Football Manager 26 release date is finally set, landing on November 4th 2025. What’s more, it will arrive…

Peter Morgan
PlayStation Family app
?>
News

New Parental Control App Launches for PlayStation

Sony has launched the PlayStation Family app for Android and iOS, enabling parental control settings for the PS4 and PS5…

Peter Morgan
Acclaim Showcase
?>
News

Nine-Game Line-up Revealed at Acclaim Showcase

A stream showcasing several upcoming titles across all platforms were revealed by returning developer Acclaim. After the reveal of Acclaim’s…

Cedric Gossling
Runescape Dragonwilds Update
?>
News

Runescape: Dragonwilds Update 0.9 Delayed After Developers Want To Take Care of Major Bugs

Sadly, in another turn of events this week, the highly anticipated Runescape Dragonwilds update has beendelayed. The devs confirmed this…

Cedric Gossling