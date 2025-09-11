Another month, another lineup of free games to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers. September’s PS Plus games lineup for Essential members, revealed earlier this month, included Psychonauts 2, Viewfinder and Stardew Valley.

For PS Plus Extra subscribers, joining their library this month will be a total of seven titles, while PS Plus Premium subscribers can expect all of those games, as well as Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

While this lineup might lack any obvious stand-out titles, digging deeper might help players discover some cult classics that appeal to their interests.

PS Plus Games September

WWE 2K25

Persona 5 Tactics

Green Hell

Fate/Samurai Remnant

Crow Country

The Invincible

Conscript

Crow Country

This survival horror title set in an abandoned theme park closely borrows from the tone of PS1 horror titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, creating an atmospheric and nostalgic edge to prop up a game focused on puzzles, and an unfolding mystery.

With retro graphics and nostalgic experiences being something that are increasingly popular in gaming, catalogues such as Xbox Retro Classics are seeing an influx of older titles, with PS Plus Premium last month featuring Resident Evil 2 and 3 on their service.

Fate/Samurai Remnant

An open-world, hack-and-slash adventure, Fate/Samurai Remnant is a 2023 entry in the Fate series that features dodging and timed attacks as a strong element of its gameplay, bringing it closer in line with modern action role-playing games.

While this might not be enough to add a huge amount of depth that keeps players coming back to master the game, it is a sprawling journey that can give players a world to immerse themselves in that they might not have expected to find.

Conscript

A survival-horror game set in the real-world without any need for fantastical elements, Conscript is about showcasing the truly horrific experience of being thrown into the midst of a war.

Utilising a top down perspective that evokes older entries of franchises like Resident Evil, Conscript places players in the position of a French soldier in 1916 gives players a flexible experience that features multiple endings, making repeated playthroughs worth your time if you want to see everything that it has to offer. Conscript has received praise for its atmosphere and its ability to successfully innovate on an old formula throu