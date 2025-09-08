Promatic Games has ramped up its efforts to conquer the iGaming markets in the Czech Republic and Slovakia by opening up its portfolio to aggregator SYNOT Interactive.

The Polish tech brand and online slots studio is already a leading supplier of casino games in its home nation and has announced that the SYNOT Interactive strategic partnership will be a strong foundation for its expansion plans across Central and Eastern Europe.

SYNOT is headquartered in the Czech Republic and its omni-channel platform serves more than 40 operators across 13 regulated European markets.

This collaboration has made it Promatic Games’ first aggregation partner in the Slovak and Czechia markets.

Promatic Games has a catalogue of over 100 online casino games built around its in-house technologies, such as horse racing slot Golden Gallop, enchanted fantasy slot Elf Queen’s Magic and Pudzianator One More Round, a tribute to MMA powerhouse Mariusz Pudzianowski.

As well as being one of the top online slots suppliers in Poland it is also licensed to operate in Romania and in February of this year received its recognition notice from the Malta Gaming Authority.

Pudzianator One More Round by Promatic Games

Long-Term Strategy For Promatic Games

Maciej Makuszewski, Head of iGaming at Promatic, said that the moves into the Czech Republic and Slovakia were just the latest step in an ongoing strategy of expansion.

“Up until now we have taken a few important steps to enter the Czech and Slovak markets,” he said.

“We have a portfolio of certified games for those markets, and we have integrated with a few platform providers.

“We have also launched our games with several operators.

“But obviously, cooperation with a brand like SYNOT Interactive brings new perspectives to our business there.

“We are excited to work with SYNOT Interactive’s aggregation customers to generate great value for them.

“We are confident that our content will match customers’ tastes in these strategic markets, just as it has been proven in Poland, where we are one of the leading iGaming suppliers.

“We are of course looking forward to scaling up in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, but we are also ready for other challenges with our strategic partner. SYNOT Interactive’s Central European footprint aligns perfectly with our expansion strategy.”

SYNOT Interactive’s Reach Across Europe

SYNOT Interactive’s omni-channel platform presently offers around 9,500 games from over 80 global suppliers, featuring casino games, sports betting, poker, lotteries, and instant-win formats.

It presently serves 40 operators such as Tipsport, SAZKA Group and Joker across 13 regulated territories around Europe.

The company is part of the SYNOT Group of businesses which provide IT technologies, security, real estate and tourism services across more than 45 countries.

Petr Březina, Head of Sales at SYNOT Interactive, confirmed that the partnership with Promatic Games would not be limited to online casinos in Czechia and Slovakia.

“At SYNOT Interactive, we are dedicated to building partnerships that create lasting value for both operators and players,” he said.

“We know Promatic Games’ content is strong in Poland, and we believe that, given the content’s quality and type, it can be a great fit for our Central European casino partners.

“By joining forces, we can accelerate innovation and deliver an enhanced player experience in regulated markets.

“We appreciate the technology that Promatic Games provides, and we are confident it will work well on the scale that SYNOT Interactive can offer.”