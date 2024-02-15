News

 > News > Nintendo

New Princess Peach: Showtime! trailer shows off mermaid, superhero transformations

The latest trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! reveals a snazzy array of new transformations.
15 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
princess peach showtime trailer

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

A new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! has revealed Peach will become a mermaid, a superhero, a dashing thief, a figure skater and more in her upcoming game. With each transformation, Peach will gain brand new abilities, with these serving her in themed, theatre-style levels.

As a figure skater, Peach will take to the ice and glide across the battlefield, spinning and throwing enemies to defeat them in graceful fights. Dashing Thief Peach is a bit more mischievous – in this guise, Peach will need to infiltrate and swing through various stages, using her agility to avoid being caught by robotic police.

While in mermaid form, Peach will be able to use her magical voice to summon and control fish, guiding them to solve environmental puzzles. (This particular ability feels very reminiscent of Kingdom Hearts and its Little Mermaid Atlantica stage.)

Read: The 10 best Kingdom Hearts worlds, and why they’re so special

Finally, the new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! introduces Mighty Peach, a superheroic version of the princess. In this guise, Peach will be able to fly around and fight enemies in hand-to-hand combat.

You can check out each of the new forms in action below:

As previously revealed by Nintendo, these four transformations are just some of the guises Peach will don in her upcoming game. There will also be a Detective transformation for our hero, as well as a Sword Fighter guise, a Ninja guise, a Cowgirl guise, a Chef guise, and more.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is currently set to launch for Nintendo Switch on 22 March 2024. Alongside Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake, it’s likely to be one of the final exclusive Nintendo Switch games.

Princess Peach: Showtime! – Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
Princess Peach: Showtime! – Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
$59.99
Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
02/14/2024 11:43 pm GMT
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
silent hill 2 remake trailer
?>
News

Divisive Silent Hill 2 trailer criticised by Bloober Team president

The game trailer largely focused on combat, and received mixed reception.

Leah J. Williams
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Game catalogue for February 2024 revealed

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue is getting a solid array of new games in February 2024.

Leah J. Williams
guck game studio
?>
News

Screen Australia announces funding support for Guck, Chaos Theory Games, and more

Screen Australia has announced the recipients of its Crew and Gamemaker Skills Program funding.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2
?>
News

Sony won't release any "major franchise" games in next fiscal year

Sony has outlined a predicted downturn in the next fiscal year.

Leah J. Williams
Sims 4 vitiligo update
?>
News

Sims 4 adds a vitiligo skin feature in new base game update

The base game update provides new customisation options in Create-A-Sim.

Steph Panecasio
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login