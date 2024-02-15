New Princess Peach: Showtime! trailer shows off mermaid, superhero transformations

A new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! has revealed Peach will become a mermaid, a superhero, a dashing thief, a figure skater and more in her upcoming game. With each transformation, Peach will gain brand new abilities, with these serving her in themed, theatre-style levels.

As a figure skater, Peach will take to the ice and glide across the battlefield, spinning and throwing enemies to defeat them in graceful fights. Dashing Thief Peach is a bit more mischievous – in this guise, Peach will need to infiltrate and swing through various stages, using her agility to avoid being caught by robotic police.

While in mermaid form, Peach will be able to use her magical voice to summon and control fish, guiding them to solve environmental puzzles. (This particular ability feels very reminiscent of Kingdom Hearts and its Little Mermaid Atlantica stage.)

Finally, the new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! introduces Mighty Peach, a superheroic version of the princess. In this guise, Peach will be able to fly around and fight enemies in hand-to-hand combat.

You can check out each of the new forms in action below:

As previously revealed by Nintendo, these four transformations are just some of the guises Peach will don in her upcoming game. There will also be a Detective transformation for our hero, as well as a Sword Fighter guise, a Ninja guise, a Cowgirl guise, a Chef guise, and more.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is currently set to launch for Nintendo Switch on 22 March 2024. Alongside Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake, it’s likely to be one of the final exclusive Nintendo Switch games.