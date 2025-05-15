Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake gets early 2026 release window

Ubisoft has announced its long-gestating Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is now back on track, and will be released by the end of March 2026. It’s noted as being one of the flagship releases of the next financial year, alongside Anno 117: Pax Romana, Rainbow Six Mobile, and The Division Resurgence.

The news will likely come as a great relief to keen players, who’ve waited patiently for good news since the remake’s announcement. It was revealed way back in September 2020, for a January 2021 release. But it ran into trouble almost immediately, as fans pushed back on the graphics and style of the remake.

The reality is the original version of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake simply didn’t look polished. Character models were very bland and blocky, with expressions that stared blankly. While some of the charm of the original was maintained in this new look, it also created a real dissonance – and one that was outright rejected.

Responding to this feedback, Ubisoft eventually delayed the game. Then, it wound up changing developers, as Ubisoft Montreal and Toronto joined the project to bring its “creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic.”

Ubisoft Mumbai and Pune had originally been in charge, before the game was taken from these studios and re-entered its ‘conception stage.’ That involved “building up the team, defining priorities, developing prototypes and testing gameplay elements.” Based on wording, the entire development was essentially revamped.

After all this, Ubisoft now has renewed faith in its Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. Should it land later in 2025, it will arrive more than five years after it was first announced. At the very least, it does appear Ubisoft has maintained faith in the project and its potential for that time, which will hopefully result in a less underwhelming reveal when we next see the game.

We don’t know when the official re-reveal will happen, but it will certainly be one worth watching. Keep an eye out for a new trailer in future, possibly tied to the Summer Game Fest activities.