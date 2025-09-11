BetMGM will be the branded sponsor of a new segment in US television gameshow The Price Is Right, which will lead to an online game launch in 2026.

The betting and online casino behemoth partnered with distribution company Fremantle at the start of this year and as an extension of that intellectual property rights deal, BetMGM will sponsor The Lion’s Share, a new pricing game segment which will debut in the iconic TV show.

BetMGM also holds the rights to produce an online casino version of The Lions Share and development has already started on the game which is presently scheduled for release some time next year.

The 54th season of The Price Is Right kicks-off on CBS on September 22 and with its return viewers will be introduced to The Lions’s Share, the first new pricing game within the show since 2021 and the first custom-branded game in its history.

BetMGM’s TV-Themed Online Games

BetMGM announced a multi-year partnership with Fremantle in January 2025 that secured the leading iGaming and sports betting operator the intellectual property rights for two of US television’s most popular family gameshows, The Price is Right and Family Feud.

That gave BetMGM the rights to develop online slots and table games plus non-traditional casino games based on the iconic shows.

The Price Is Right Big Wheel Bonus

The first release, The Price is Right Big Wheel Bonus, is already up and running and available exclusively at BetMGM Casino platforms.

Later this month we should see the debuts of The Price is Right Fortune Pick and The Price is Right Gold Blitz Ultimate.

The link-up with Fremantle is by no means the first collab that BetMGM has entered into with TV and film rights holders.

In a separate partnership deal, BetMGM was a named sponsor for a daily jackpot section in Wheel Of Fortune through a joint venture with Entain, which also led to the launch of online casino games themed around the TV show.

That included a standalone Wheel Of Fortune online casino app that operates in New Jersey and Ontario.

In July of this year, the operator teamed up with Atlantic Digital to produce the first ever online slot based on worldwide TV hit Friends.

The One With The Multi Drop is set in Monica and Rachel’s New York apartment, and features likenesses of all six main characters.

Friends slot The One With The Multi Drop by BetMGM

BetMGM has also had the rights to produce several slot games based around iconic films, with heavyweight titles in its stable including The Godfather, Rambo and Ghostbusters.

Other planned releases expected before the year end are Cliff Hangers, Plinko, The Big Wheel, and Pathfinder, adding to the iGaming giant’s portfolio of over 5,400 games across North American markets.

The Lion’s Share online casino game is presently in development with release set for 2026.

What Is The Lion’s Share?

The Lion’s Share which will feature in The Price Is Right was created as part of the partnership between BetMGM and Fremantle.

Within that segment, players will have the opportunity to win cash prizes up to $500,000 and other traditional gameshow rewards such as brand-new cars or fully paid for trips and leisure activities.

Players will earn a ball for correctly judging the prices of everyday items, up to a maximum of five.

They then face the challenge of a wind tunnel chamber where they attempt to collect the prize balls while avoiding a Lose It All option.

The contestants then reveal their prizes one at a time but have the option to stop at any time to keep what they have won so far.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer at MGM, heralded the new collaboration.

“BetMGM is always looking for ways to create legendary moments,” he said.

“This collaboration combines the legacy of an iconic gameshow with the excitement of the BetMGM brand.

“The rarity of a new pricing game and the opportunity for players to win one of the largest prizes in the show’s history reflects BetMGM’s focus on bringing a world of unmatched entertainment to our players.”

Fremantle Chief Operating OfficerSuzanne Lopez echoed those sentiments.

“It’s an exciting moment when a new game is added,” she said.

“Partnering with BetMGM, a brand known for innovation in games and entertainment, is the perfect collaboration.

“We look forward to bringing a fresh energy to a timeless format, while honoring the iconic gameplay fans know and love.”