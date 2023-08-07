‘Powerhouse Late: Gaming’ to feature Wood & Weather, The Dungeon Experience

The Powerhouse Museum in Sydney has announced the latest iteration of Powerhouse Late: Gaming, its games industry networking and showcase event. It’s set to take place on 28 September 2023, and will feature special previews for three major upcoming, Australian-made games: Wood & Weather from Paper House, The Dungeon Experience from Jacob Janerka and Simon Boxer, and Macabre, from Weforge Studios.

Attendees will be able to get hands-on with both games at the show, and tune in for a range of mini-talks focusing on the Australian games industry, game development, music composition for games, and beyond.

Between talks, Powerhouse Late: Gaming will play host to a range of musical performances, tabletop roleplaying and board game sessions, and even a live stream for Aussie gaming show, Back Pocket.

Here’s the full rundown of the latest Powerhouse Late: Gaming event, via the Powerhouse:

‘Celebrate the breadth of Australian game innovation through live performances, local game developer showcases, tabletop arenas and immersive game experiences.’

‘Join us for an exploration of game scores with Australian game composers, listen to innovative science fiction band, Big Sand, created by Sally Coleman, see the EP launch of Magic City Counterpoint, immerse yourself through play in the town of Wood & Weather by Paper House and preview The Dungeon Experience with Jacob Janerka and Simon Boxer.’

The event is free to attend for everyone, and you can now register your interest and see the up-to-date schedule on the Powerhouse website.