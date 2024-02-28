News

 > News > Nintendo

Pokemon TCG gets mobile game adaptation in 2024

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting a Marvel Snap-like adaptation for mobile devices.
28 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg pocket mobile game

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

During the latest Pokemon Presents, a first look at Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket was revealed. It’s a new mobile game adaptation of the popular Pokemon TCG, with players able to collect digital cards, trade them with friends, and take part in streamlined Marvel Snap-like battles. As announced, the game will arrive on iOS and Android devices in 2024.

The first trailer for the game was relatively meaty, showing off a significant chunk of gameplay and functionality. In the trailer, we see a player going about their day-to-day, earning packs, trading cards, and then assembling a lineup for a simple battle.

Pokemon TCG Pocket will adapt the basic vibe of classic TCG gameplay, with collecting seemingly a major focus, and battles being lighter-touch than in the physical world.

Read: Pokemon Legends: Z-A launches “simultaneously” in 2025

As announced, the game will include special collectible cards that feature interactive artwork, and allow players to explore illustrated 3D worlds. Every day, players will earn two packs to open, with each offering the possibility of rare collectibles.

Here’s the official game description, for a better idea of this gameplay loop:

“In Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, players will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects unique to this digital adaptation of the Pokemon TCG.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket introduces ‘immersive cards’ which give players the experience of leaping into the world of the card’s illustration, providing a whole new way to enjoy the Pokemon TCG.

Players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost, including cards with nostalgic illustrations as well as new cards only found in the app. In addition, players will be able to engage in quick battles featuring streamlined rules based on the classic Pokemon TCG battle system.”

We can expect Pokemon TCG Pocket to be a free mobile game with microtransactions, although with two free packs to crack per day, more budget-conscious players will likely get away with more casual engagement, as well.

For now, Nintendo has not announced a firm release date for the game, but we can expect to hear more in the coming months. Stay tuned for the latest developments around Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
multiversus game return 2024
?>
News

MultiVersus return teased by McDonald's Australia

MultiVersus could be on the way back, per an upcoming McDonald's Australia promotion.

Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k24 season pass dlc characters
?>
News

WWE 2K24 season pass includes CM Punk, Post Malone, and more

Post Malone joins a long line of surprising guest stars in the WWE 2K series.

Leah J. Williams
deck nine games the expanse layoffs
?>
News

Deck Nine Games is laying off 20% of its workforce

Deck Nine Games has announced significant layoffs on Twitter / X.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon legends z-a 2025 screenshot
?>
News

Pokemon Legends: Z-A launches "simultaneously" in 2025

Game Freak is currently working on the next big Pokemon adventure.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2
?>
News

Sony is laying off 900 employees from PlayStation studios

Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla Games, Firesprite, and more will suffer losses.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login